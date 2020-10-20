Quzara Cybertorch™ Announces MSSP Medallion Capabilities powered by Tenable

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC, today announced deeper integrations with Tenable as a certified Medallion Level Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) organization. This designation further enables Quzara managed security platform, Cybertorch™, leveraging Cyber Exposure solutions from Tenable®, Inc.

Cybertorch™ provides managed vulnerability management and security monitoring as a managed security service provider. Its relationship with Tenable allows deeper access to its best-in-class vulnerability management capabilities for customers in Commercial, Government and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) sectors. In addition, Cybertorch™ allows its users to meet security monitoring, vulnerability management, and 24/7 SOC requirements for major security frameworks such as FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC/NIST 800-171.

Saif Rahman, founder of Quzara said: "We are very excited to work with the Tenable team. Tenable provides us access to the best of breed capabilities for assessing overall cyber exposure, compliance monitoring and passive scans for cloud-based workloads as key differentiators for Cybertorch™."

Quzara Cybertorch™ is part of the elite Tenable Assure Program. Quzara LLC can offer its Cybertorch™ customers Tenable.sc™, for vulnerability management on-premises, and Nessus Professional™, the industry gold standard for vulnerability assessment, and solutions built on Tenable.io. Cybertorch™ fuses security monitoring signals with vulnerability management data across a single-pane-of-glass interface to view and understand security posture in seconds.

About Quzara LLC

Quzara LLC is a Cybersecurity, Managed Security Services firm based in the DC Metro area. Quzara LLC focuses on Security Assessments, Advisory Support, Penetration Testing, Cloud Security Architecture, and Federal Security Compliance for FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, ITAR, and other frameworks. Quzara US Citizen, CONUS based Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) is Cybertorch™. Quzara is WOSB/EDWOSB, SBA 8(a) certified and GSA HAC SINS approved in all categories.

