Quzara Cybertorch™ Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization

New FedRAMP® Marketplace listing enables federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations to adopt a 24/7, U.S. citizen–only MDR and SOC-as-a-Service platform

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC today announced that its flagship managed security platform, Cybertorch™, has achieved FedRAMP® High Authorization and is now listed as Authorized on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the U.S. Government's official directory of vetted cloud services.

The official listing is available at:

https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2214150164

Quzara Cybertorch - FedRAMP HIGH Authorized SOC.

FedRAMP High Authorization validates that Cybertorch™ meets the federal government's most rigorous security baseline for unclassified systems at the High impact level, enabling U.S. federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations to protect sensitive workloads using a pre-authorized cloud security operations and incident response platform.

"FedRAMP High Authorization is a major milestone for Quzara and our customers," said Saif Rahman, CEO of Quzara LLC. "Agencies and DIB organizations can now inherit controls from Cybertorch™ and stand up a modern, 24/7 security operations capability faster and with less risk."

Cybertorch™ is purpose-built to support federal incident response requirements and the operational demands of high-risk federal and defense environments.

Cybertorch™ FedRAMP High Authorized Capabilities Include:

FedRAMP High Authorized SOC-as-a-Service (SaaS) operating in Government Community Cloud

Continuous Assurance Module (powered by nistcompliance.ai) that assists in preparing CMMC, FedRAMP, and FISMA authorization packets, accelerates audits, and supports POA&M management through AI-assisted technologies and common controls

24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments

Unified telemetry ingestion across endpoint (EDR), identity, email, cloud, vulnerability management, and infrastructure logs

Managed Microsoft Security Services, including deployment and 24/7 management of EDR/XDR across Commercial, GCC, and GCC High tenants

Vulnerability Management as a Service delivered using FedRAMP-authorized Tenable solutions, including continuous assessments, risk-based prioritization, remediation guidance, and direct integration into SOC workflows

Curated threat intelligence and sovereign incident response delivered by U.S.-based cleared analysts to support federal and DIB response expectations

Availability

Cybertorch™ is now available as a FedRAMP High Authorized service through the FedRAMP Marketplace for U.S. federal agencies and eligible contractors.

To learn more or request a consultation, visit

https://www.cybertorch.com

About Quzara LLC

Quzara LLC is a cybersecurity firm specializing in federal compliance, cloud security, and managed security operations. Its flagship platform, Cybertorch™, delivers FedRAMP High Authorized MXDR, Vulnerability Management as a Service, and SOC-as-a-Service for U.S. Government agencies and their contractors.

Media Contact:

Lisa Krause

703-996-4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Quzara LLC