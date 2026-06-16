QwickRoute wins Global Markets Choice Awards Best New Product

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP) announced today that QwickRoute, MCAP's auction-based execution and market data platform, has been named Best New Product at the 2026 Global Markets Choice Awards. QwickRoute is operated by MCAP LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary of MCAP Inc.

The Markets Choice Awards, established in 2013, recognize leading firms, products, and innovations across capital markets trading and technology.

This award reflects QwickRoute's continued growth and adoption. In March, MCAP announced that QwickRoute's aRFQ™ platform had surpassed 50 institutional clients and connected to 15 liquidity providers, highlighting increasing adoption within the electronic ETF trading ecosystem.

The award was accepted by Aaron Kehoe, Head of QwickRoute, at a ceremony held on June 4 at the Central Park Boathouse.

Kehoe commented: "As ETF trading volumes continue to grow, QwickRoute is designed to enhance how clients access liquidity through fully automated execution via aRFQ™. We are honored to receive this recognition and thank Markets Media Group for acknowledging our continued innovation and growing role in electronic ETF execution."

See how the aRFQ™ execution protocol works here.

About QwickRoute: QwickRoute is an auction-based execution and market data platform operated by MCAP LLC, a wholly owned broker–dealer subsidiary of MCAP Inc. The platform provides institutional clients with access to competitive, multi-dealer auction liquidity through a single broker-dealer connection — currently serving the ETF market, with expansion into additional asset classes planned. QwickRoute generates a proprietary dataset of auction dynamics, execution quality metrics, and liquidity provider behavior, delivering actionable market intelligence alongside best-in-class execution.

About MCAP Inc.: MCAP Inc. is a U.S.-based public holding company that owns subsidiaries involved in securities trading and financial technology. MCAP Inc. owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and algo execution platforms. All securities activities are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary MCAP LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC.

Please visit: www.mcapmarkets.com & www.qwickroute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.