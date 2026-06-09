MCAP Announces Senior Hire in Relationship Management

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company, hired Jeff Mendl as Director, Relationship Management at MCAP LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of MCAP Inc. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of MCAP's suite of products and execution platforms.

Mr. Mendl joins from OTC Markets Group (OTC: OTCM) where he served as Head of Broker-Dealer Sales. At MCAP, he will focus on expansion of the broker-dealer and institutional customer base across MCAP products and on developing execution solutions that support customers' needs.

Mr. Mendl brings deep experience in equities markets, exchanges, and trading applications. He has worked with a wide range of market participants to help grow their businesses and improve trade execution. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at the Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT), the National Stock Exchange, Clearpool Execution Services, and most recently OTC Markets Group, where he was instrumental in starting MOON ATS, an alternative trading system for overnight equities trading. Mr. Mendl currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Security Traders Association (STA National) and on the Executive Board of the Security Traders Association of New York (STANY).

At MCAP, Mr. Mendl will be working with broker-dealer, market maker and institutional customers as well as internal teams to ensure the creation of industry leading securities execution solutions, while prioritizing the overall customer experience.

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, added, "Jeff has spent his career at the center of how broker-dealers, market makers, and institutions access the markets, and he understands what those customers actually need from an execution partner. His addition reflects where we are taking MCAP: deeper relationships, broader market access, and execution solutions built around the customer. We are glad to have him on the team."

MCAP Inc. creates, operates, and invests in financial technology companies. The Company has subsidiaries that develop software and execution platforms utilized in the global financial markets. QwickRoute™ is the agency-only execution platform and division of MCAP LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers, banks and market makers to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP Inc. focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Please visit: www.mcapmarkets.com & www.qwickroute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.