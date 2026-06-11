Radial Entertainment Names Brendon Thomas As Chief Revenue Officer

Streaming Distribution Leader to Drive Global Monetization Across Radial's Expanding 70,000+ Title Content Library and Lead New Business Growth

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial Entertainment, operator of the largest independent catalog of film and television in the industry, today announced the appointment of Brendon Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer. Thomas, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Distribution and Business Development at Paramount Global, will lead revenue generation across the company's library, recent acquisitions, and expanding global content portfolio.

Brendon Thomas, Radial Entertainment, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Thomas will set Radial's overall revenue strategy and align key revenue-generating functions across distribution, licensing, advertising, business development, and new market expansion.

Thomas reports to Radial CEO Jeff Shultz. His organization includes Co-Heads of Sales Julie Dansker, EVP of Global Licensing and International Distribution, and Daniel Gagliardi, EVP of North American Digital Distribution, along with Matt Katrosar, EVP of Global Advertising and Partnerships. He will deepen Radial's platform and advertiser relationships, strengthen cross-functional alignment, and open new avenues for revenue growth across the company's global portfolio.

"Brendon and I have built together for nearly a decade. He led our most important distribution deals and strategic partnerships at Paramount and he's the best commercial operator I know. There was no one else I wanted in this seat."

Thomas said, "Independent content libraries are entering their most valuable era - platforms need scale, advertisers want premium AVOD inventory, and global FAST is still in early innings. Radial has the catalog, the distribution leadership, and the platform relationships to win this moment. My focus is on accelerating the revenue engine the team has built to put Radial at the forefront of our industry's transformation. Working with Jeff again, and the opportunity to build upon what Julie, Daniel, and the team have put in place, is why I'm here."

Thomas joins Radial after more than a decade in streaming distribution. At Paramount Global, he spent the past several years as SVP of Distribution and Business Development leading partnerships with major OEMs and platforms across Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime, BET+, and more, representing $8 billion in annual revenue. Previously, as Head of Global Distribution for Pluto TV from its early days of 2015 through the service's 2019 acquisition by Viacom, he helped scale the platform from practically nothing to more than 80 million users, while negotiating industry-leading FAST partnerships that helped Pluto cross $1 billion in annual revenue by 2021.

About Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment is a global entertainment company backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. As a premier content distribution studio and producer, Radial boasts one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry – over 70,000 movies and episodes – and produces Radial Originals, a growing slate of original programming developed from owned IP and new commissions. Radial Entertainment delivers premium programming across all major consumer platforms, including FAST channels, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, physical product, theatrical film, and more. Its catalog spans a wide range of genres, including true crime, unscripted, animation, action, westerns, award-winning titles, classics, medical, food, U.K. content, cult classics, and horror.

SOURCE Radial Entertainment