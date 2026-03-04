RADIAL ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS UNSCRIPTED TRUE-CRIME AND PARANORMAL PORTFOLIO WITH THE ACQUISITION OF NEW DOMINION PICTURES' CATALOG

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial Entertainment, a leading global independent distributor backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., has purchased the New Dominion Pictures catalog for an undisclosed sum, expanding its owned content portfolio.

The transaction, adding more than 600 hours of iconic, evergreen programming to Radial Entertainment's expansive library, is anchored by long-running investigative, true-crime, and paranormal franchises, including The FBI Files, The New Detectives, and A Haunting. Radial previously managed and distributed The FBI Files and The New Detectives on FAST endpoints domestically. Through this acquisition, Radial takes ownership of the underlying intellectual property of these titles, expanding the scope of its distribution to all rights, worldwide and in perpetuity. The deal also adds new titles to the Radial catalog, including the marquee ghost story anthology A Haunting and 17 additional owned unscripted series spanning automotive (FantomWorks), rescue (Critical Rescue), international crime (Interpol Investigates), and other sub-genres.

The deal reinforces Radial Entertainment's commitment to long-term stewardship of fan-favorite content. By pairing the New Dominion IP with its scaled distribution engine, Radial is positioned to ensure these franchises remain widely available to streaming audiences worldwide. Further, acquired derivative rights enable Radial to explore production of new episodes to reinvigorate these beloved series. The acquisition strengthens Radial's ability to serve fans, platform partners, and creative stakeholders alike by expanding audience access, enabling new viewer discovery, and delivering trusted, in-demand programming to platforms worldwide.

"Owning IP is the foundation of a durable content strategy," said Jeff Shultz, CEO of Radial Entertainment. "In a world where distribution is increasingly fragmented, controlling both the asset and its global distribution allows us to maximize value over time. These are proven franchises with enduring demand. With full rights in perpetuity, including remake and production rights, we can both optimize the existing catalog across global platforms and actively develop new content, extending the life of these brands for decades."

David Stockmeier, President of New Dominion Pictures, added, "this transaction is the culmination of co-founder Nicolas Valcour's vision to continue to deliver high-quality, non-fiction programming to the world for years to come."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor to Radial Entertainment, and Williams Mullen acted as legal advisor to New Dominion Pictures. CAA Evolution acted as financial advisor to New Dominion Pictures.

About New Dominion Pictures

Founded in 1989, Virginia-based New Dominion Pictures is an established producer and distributor of nonfiction programming spanning true crime, paranormal, medical, military, history, and reality genres. Over more than three decades, the company has produced award-winning content that has aired in approximately 180 countries and has been recognized on RealScreen's Global 100 list of top non-fiction producers.

About Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment is a newly formed global entertainment company, operating the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands, backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. As a premier content distribution studio, Radial Entertainment boasts a diverse library of over 70,000 movies and episodes—making it one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry. The company delivers high-quality entertainment across all major consumer platforms, including FAST channels, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, physical product, theatrical film and more. Its programming spans a wide range of genres, including true crime, reality, animation, action, westerns, award-winning titles, classics, medical, food, U.K. content, cult classics, and horror.

