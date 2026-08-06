RADIANT LOGISTICS EXTENDS ITS AGENT-BASED GROWTH MODEL TO OVER-THE-ROAD AND INTERMODAL SERVICES WITH LAUNCH OF NEW AGENT PROGRAM AT RADIANT ROAD & RAIL

Two-decade track record of building the freight forwarding industry's premier agent network now extends to truck brokerage and intermodal markets, giving agency owners a built-in path to long-term liquidity

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the launch of a new independent agent program at Radiant Road & Rail, Inc., the Company's U.S. over-the-road and intermodal brokerage platform. The program extends the same agent-based growth strategy that has been central to Radiant's freight forwarding business, Radiant Global Logistics, to a new population of strategic operating partners operating in the truck brokerage and intermodal market, bringing the same built-in path to ownership and long-term liquidity that has long distinguished Radiant's freight forwarding agent model. The launch is anchored by the addition of two initial agency owners, Travis Tackett and Ryan Knight.

Since entering the freight forwarding business in 2006 with the acquisition of Airgroup, Radiant has built one of the industry's leading agent-based networks through a series of acquisitions, including Adcom Worldwide (2008), Distribution By Air (2011) and Service By Air (2015), along with the organic addition of dozens of independent agent locations across North America. Today, that platform gives owner-operators and independent sales professionals in the freight forwarding world access to enterprise-grade technology, purchasing power, back-office support and a path to build long-term equity value in their business. This includes, when the time comes, a built-in exit strategy whereby Radiant will buy in the agent.

The new Radiant Road & Rail agent program is designed to bring that same value proposition to entrepreneurs in the agent-based truck brokerage ecosystem. Agents gain access to Radiant's carrier base, technology platform, back-office infrastructure and bi-modal service offering spanning truckload, less-than-truckload, temperature-controlled, intermodal, drayage and transloading services.

The platform also gives agents a meaningful edge with their customers. Rather than being limited to truck brokerage alone, they can now offer intermodal services along with international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage and other value-added services through the broader Radiant network.

Just as importantly, it gives agency owners a clear, structured path to monetize the value of the business they build. That built-in succession and liquidity opportunity is one of the most distinctive features of the Radiant model.

"Our goal at Radiant has always been to be the preferred platform for logistics entrepreneurs," said Bohn Crain, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "For twenty years, we've proven that mission through the growth of our freight forwarding agent network, where we provide our strategic operating partners with the resources to grow their business, as well as a built-in exit strategy when they are ready for one. We have long believed that same model can work equally well in the truck brokerage and intermodal space. With the launch of Radiant Road & Rail's agent program, we will be giving talented, customer-focused operators the platform, technology and support to build their own business under the Radiant umbrella, with a clear path to monetizing what they've built, and we are excited to bring that opportunity to a new community of entrepreneurs."

"Radiant Road & Rail has spent the past several years building the technology, carrier relationships and operational depth needed to compete at the highest levels of the brokerage business," said Chris Brach, SVP and General Manager of Radiant Road & Rail. "Over that time, we've built out our over-the-road brokerage offering using Revenova as our transportation management system and are pleased to now have the opportunity to open up the full capabilities of the Road & Rail platform to independent agents who want the autonomy of running their own business without having to build the infrastructure behind it themselves."

"Whether someone is an established agent looking for a stronger platform, or an experienced sales or operations professional ready to build something of their own, we are here to support them every step of the way. Just as importantly, we can offer a proven path to an eventual exit, backed by the resources of a publicly traded company with a two-decade history of supporting logistics entrepreneurs," said Brach.

With 14 years of experience in the transportation and brokerage industry, Travis Tackett will be servicing customers across the United States moving produce. "We view this as a unique opportunity to leverage the capabilities of the Radiant network to help drive value for our customers and ultimately help us take our business to the next level," said Tackett.

Ryan Knight, with over 13 years of industry experience, will also be servicing customers across the United States and specializes in moving oversized and heavy, hard-to-handle freight. "We are very excited to be joining the Radiant network," said Knight. "The Radiant team has a real appreciation for the needs of local owner-entrepreneurs and a clear and achievable plan for building a world-class logistics organization. The combination of people, process, technology and network is unique in the marketplace and represents a compelling opportunity for our organization."

Radiant Road & Rail's agent program is built around the following core offerings:

Access to Radiant Road & Rail's carrier network and pricing power across truckload, LTL, intermodal, drayage and temperature-controlled freight





A technology-enabled operating platform supporting quoting, tracking, carrier management and customer-facing tools





Centralized back-office support, including billing, collections, claims and compliance





A clear path to building long-term, transferable equity value in an independent agency business, supported by Radiant's built-in exit strategy to monetize what they've built and achieve liquidity on their own timeline





The ability to cross-sell international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage and other value-added services through Radiant's broader network

Radiant is actively recruiting experienced logistics entrepreneurs, including current agents seeking a stronger platform, regional brokerages, and sales-driven operators, to join the Radiant Road & Rail network.



For more information, visit rrs.radiantdelivers.com or contact Chris Brach at 630.427.3075 or [email protected].

About Radiant Road & Rail, Inc.

Radiant Road & Rail, Inc. (rrs.radiantdelivers.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Radiant Logistics, Inc. and serves as the platform for the Radiant Network's U.S. intermodal and over-the-road brokerage service offering. Originally founded in 1938 as Clipper Exxpress, the company was a pioneering intermodal service provider, offering "piggyback" rail transportation by contracting flat space on rail cars to transport semi-trailers across the continent. Over its 85-plus year history, Radiant Road & Rail has evolved into a leader in intermodal, over-the-road and temperature-controlled transportation services, leveraging decades of mode-optimization experience to offer rail as a valuable, eco-friendly mode of on-time, long-distance transportation throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) (NYSE American: RLGT) is a publicly traded third-party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Company-owned and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans, including statements with respect to the anticipated growth and benefits of the Company's new agent program at Radiant Road & Rail. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Radiant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.