RADIANT LOGISTICS EXPANDS HONG KONG OPERATIONS AND ESTABLISHES NEW PRESENCE IN SHENZHEN

Deepens Direct Footprint Across Key Asia-Pacific Gateways, Building on Existing Operations in Hong Kong and Shanghai

RENTON, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions, today announced the expansion of its company-owned operations in Hong Kong and the establishment of new company-owned operations in Shenzhen, China, effective May 1, 2026.

The expanded Hong Kong operations and newly established Shenzhen office complement Radiant's existing company-owned presence in Shanghai, giving the Company a direct footprint across three of the most important freight gateway markets in Asia. Together, the Hong Kong and Shenzhen operations serve as essential gateways for customers moving freight between Asia and global markets, and their integration into the Radiant platform further strengthens the Company's ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions.

The Hong Kong and Shenzhen teams bring with them a long track record of excellence, having served for many years in these markets in support of Transcon Shipping Co., Inc. ("Transcon"), the U.S.-based freight forwarder that Radiant acquired in March of 2025. Customers who have relied on this team will experience complete service continuity: the same trusted professionals and the same local expertise, now operating under the Radiant flag and supported by the full strength of the Radiant network.

The combined Hong Kong and Shenzhen operations are led by Thomas Wong, a respected logistics professional with deep expertise in the region and decades of experience in supporting Transcon and its customers. Thomas Wong will report to Randy Briggs, SVP International Products and Services, as part of Radiant's growing international platform.

For customers, this expansion means access to a broader global network, a stronger international agent base, enhanced inland transportation capabilities across South China, and integration with Navegate®, Radiant's proprietary global collaboration platform, delivering greater visibility, coordination and control across international shipments.

"This is an important milestone in the continued evolution of our international platform," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "With our acquisition of Transcon in 2025, we inherited a strong U.S. operation and a deep relationship with an exceptional Asia-based team. Expanding our Hong Kong presence and establishing a direct company-owned operation in Shenzhen is the natural next step. Our customers now have the benefit of that local expertise fully integrated into the Radiant network."

"Our team has been a proud partner to Transcon and its customers for many years, and we are equally proud to now be a direct part of the Radiant family," added Thomas Wong, General Manager of Radiant's Hong Kong and Shenzhen operations. "For our customers, nothing changes in terms of who is taking care of them day to day. What changes is the depth of resources and global reach we can now bring to support their business."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.