Radiation oncology market size to increase by USD 2.03203 billion; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiation Oncology Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.03203 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.69%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Oncology Market 2023-2027

By region, the global radiation oncology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, the presence of several multinational vendors, the increasing number of radiotherapy procedures and the presence of several radiotherapists are driving the growth of the laboratory shaker market in North America. Buy the report

Company profiles

The radiation oncology market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accuray Inc. - The company offers radiation oncology solution by delivering Tomotherapy, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) featuring integrated 3D image guidance, and highly conformal treatments enabled by a unique binary MLC.

The company offers radiation oncology solution by delivering Tomotherapy, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) featuring integrated 3D image guidance, and highly conformal treatments enabled by a unique binary MLC. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers radiation oncology solutions through its PowerPort Implantable Port which is easily identifiable with a titanium port body and power injectable.

The company offers radiation oncology solutions through its PowerPort Implantable Port which is easily identifiable with a titanium port body and power injectable. Canon Inc. - The company offers radiation oncology solutions through the Galan RT Solutions suite of radiation therapy tools, which allow healthcare providers to precisely map MR data to PET/CT images to develop confident plans for radiation therapy and prioritize exceptional patient care.

The company offers radiation oncology solutions through the Galan RT Solutions suite of radiation therapy tools, which allow healthcare providers to precisely map MR data to PET/CT images to develop confident plans for radiation therapy and prioritize exceptional patient care. Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers radiation oncology solutions using its X-ray source (XRS) with different applicator types that create a very focused radiation field which leads to a targeted local high-dose irradiation and enables increased tumor bed sterilization.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, technological advances, and the increasing adoption of radiotherapy equipment. However, the lack of access to radiotherapy is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into EBRT and brachytherapy. The EBRT segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related reports:

The oncology clinical trial market share is expected to increase by USD 4.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers oncology clinical trial market segmentation by design (interventional, observational, and expanded access) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The interventional oncology market share is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers interventional oncology market segmentation by product (ablation and embolization) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this radiation oncology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiation oncology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the radiation oncology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation oncology market vendors

Radiation Oncology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2032.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accuray Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., iCAD Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Nordion Canada Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RefleXion Medical Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Theragenics Corp., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and ViewRay Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global radiation oncology market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global radiation oncology market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 EBRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on EBRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on EBRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on EBRT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on EBRT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Brachytherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Brachytherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Brachytherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Brachytherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Brachytherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Breast cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Breast cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Lung cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lung cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Penile cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Penile cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Penile cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Penile cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Penile cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Prostate cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Prostate cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Prostate cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Prostate cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Prostate cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accuray Inc.

Exhibit 116: Accuray Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Accuray Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Accuray Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Accuray Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 130: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.7 Elekta AB

Exhibit 134: Elekta AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: Elekta AB - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Elekta AB - Key news



Exhibit 137: Elekta AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Elekta AB - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 iCAD Inc.

Exhibit 144: iCAD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: iCAD Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: iCAD Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: iCAD Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Ion Beam Applications SA

Exhibit 148: Ion Beam Applications SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Ion Beam Applications SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Ion Beam Applications SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Ion Beam Applications SA - Segment focus

12.11 IsoRay Inc.

Exhibit 152: IsoRay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: IsoRay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: IsoRay Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Mallinckrodt Plc

Exhibit 155: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 160: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Nordion Canada Inc.

Exhibit 163: Nordion Canada Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Nordion Canada Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Nordion Canada Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

Exhibit 166: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 169: Varian Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Varian Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Varian Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Varian Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 ViewRay Inc.

Exhibit 173: ViewRay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: ViewRay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: ViewRay Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio