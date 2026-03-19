Rafay Systems and DataDirect Networks Announce Collaboration to Support AI Infrastructure Deployments

Collaboration focused on helping enterprises and neocloud providers operationalize large-scale AI environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a provider of infrastructure platform services for modern compute environments, and DataDirect Networks (DDN), a global leader in AI and data intelligence platforms, today announced a collaboration focused on supporting organizations building and operating next-generation AI infrastructure.

As enterprises and neocloud providers scale GPU-based AI environments, infrastructure teams are increasingly focused on simplifying operations, governance and lifecycle management across complex AI deployments that span compute, data and cloud-native infrastructure layers.

Through this collaboration, Rafay Systems and DDN will work together to support organizations deploying large-scale AI infrastructure environments where high-performance data platforms and modern infrastructure operations are both essential to delivering production AI outcomes.

DDN's data intelligence platform powers some of the world's most demanding AI and data-intensive environments, enabling organizations to achieve high levels of performance, scalability and efficiency for AI training and inference workloads. Rafay provides platform capabilities that organizations may use to manage cloud-native environments and infrastructure operations across distributed compute environments.

By collaborating across the AI infrastructure ecosystem, the companies aim to help customers accelerate the deployment and operationalization of production AI environments.

Organizations deploying large-scale AI infrastructure may benefit from:

Simplified operational approaches for deploying GPU-powered AI environments

Streamlined infrastructure lifecycle management across platform teams

Proven architectural approaches for large-scale AI infrastructure deployments

Faster time-to-value for enterprise and neocloud AI initiatives

"Organizations building AI infrastructure are looking for ways to simplify operations while maintaining performance and flexibility," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. "DDN has long been recognized for its leadership in powering AI data infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating to support customers building the next generation of AI environments."

"AI workloads require both high-performance data platforms and efficient infrastructure operations," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder of DataDirect Networks. "As organizations scale AI from experimentation to production, collaboration across the ecosystem helps accelerate the deployment of large-scale AI environments."

Both Rafay Systems and DDN will be participating in NVIDIA GTC 2026, taking place in San José, California, where the companies look forward to engaging with enterprises, neocloud providers and partners exploring new approaches to operationalizing AI infrastructure at scale.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control.

For more information, visit www.rafay.co.

About DataDirect Networks

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is a global leader in AI and data intelligence platforms, delivering high-performance storage and data management solutions that power the world's most demanding AI, analytics and high-performance computing workloads. DDN technology is trusted by leading enterprises, research institutions and AI innovators to accelerate data-driven discovery and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.ddn.com.

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DDN Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

VP Marketing, Analyst & Public Relations

[email protected]

727-272-0781

Rafay Systems Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for Rafay Systems

[email protected]

404-931-6752

SOURCE Rafay Systems