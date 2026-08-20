Rain Introduces Rainwell, a Specialized Practice Helping Brands Navigate the Future of Healthy Living

New proprietary consumer research reveals shifting attitudes toward longevity, wellness and retirement, offering brands actionable insights into one of today's fastest-growing consumer markets.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the women-led independent and growth-focused advertising agency, today announced the formal introduction of Rainwell, a dedicated practice focused on helping brands better understand and engage consumers as they navigate aging, wellness and longevity.

Rain has been helping health and wellness brands scale across every stage of growth through full-funnel, integrated creative and media advertising for over two decades. Rainwell represents an evolution of the agency's full-service capabilities and unified approach to serving brands across healthcare, wellness, fitness and telehealth drive transformational growth.

To coincide with the announcement, Rain is releasing its 2026 Consumer Landscape Report, a proprietary research study exploring how Americans across generations define aging, approach wellness and prepare for longer lives. The report offers brands new insight into evolving consumer behaviors and the opportunities they create for organizations developing products, services and experiences that support healthy aging.

"As life expectancy increases and consumer expectations evolve, brands have an opportunity and a responsibility to better understand what living well truly means," said Jane Crisan, CEO of Rain. "Rainwell brings together our decades of experience, strategic expertise and research capabilities to help organizations create solutions that resonate with consumers throughout every stage of life. We're excited to build on this impactful work with a distinct identity that reflects both the momentum we've built and the future we're helping our clients shape."

Among the report's findings:

Retirement is increasingly viewed as a continuum rather than a single milestone, with many consumers expecting to remain in the workforce in some capacity due to both financial realities and personal fulfillment.

Nearly half of Americans say they struggle to determine which health information they can trust, creating new challenges and opportunities for brands seeking to build credibility in an increasingly fragmented wellness landscape.

While longevity is a shared aspiration across generations, younger consumers are embracing wellness as a proactive tool for stress management, performance and personal optimization, while older adults continue to rely more heavily on healthcare providers for wellness guidance.

The full report explores these and other emerging trends, providing organizations with actionable insights to inform brand strategy, innovation and the customer experience.

"Our research shows that aging isn't simply a demographic trend, it's a mindset that spans generations," said Anelise Lambert, Vice President, Brand Strategy at Rain. "Brands that succeed in this space won't be the ones speaking only to older consumers. They'll be the ones recognizing that every generation is actively shaping what aging looks like, often in very different ways. We hope this research helps organizations better understand those nuances and design experiences that genuinely improve people's lives."

The report also underscores Rain's commitment to combining proprietary research with strategic consulting to help clients make evidence-based decisions in rapidly evolving markets.

The 2026 Consumer Landscape Report is available for download at www.rainagency.com/rainwell.

About Rain

Rain is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic approach produces transformational growth for brands with demand momentum ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and EGO. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

Steve Miller

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SOURCE Rain