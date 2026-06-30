Rainbow Restoration® Encourages Families to Prepare Homes for Hurricanes and Summer Storms

Leading Restoration Company Offers Key Maintenance Tips to Help Minimize Storm Damage

WACO, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins and many regions across the country experience an increase in severe thunderstorms, Rainbow Restoration®, a Neighborly® company with more than 40 years of expertise in residential and commercial restoration, is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps now to help protect their homes, families and properties from severe weather and costly repairs.

While forecasters predict the 2026 hurricane season may be less active than recent years, Rainbow Restoration cautions homeowners against letting their guard down. A single severe storm can cause significant flooding, wind damage and costly repairs.

"Preparing before a storm strikes can make a significant difference in keeping your family safe, minimizing property damage, and reducing recovery costs," said Josh Miller, President of Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company. "Taking preventative measures now can help reduce the risk of water intrusion, structural damage and safety hazards throughout hurricane season and during severe summer storms."

To help homeowners prepare, Rainbow Restoration recommends the following storm-readiness tips:

Inspect Your Roof, Gutters and Home Exterior: Check for loose or damaged shingles and clear gutters and downspouts to promote proper drainage during heavy rainfall. Trim overhanging tree branches and secure any outdoor furniture, grills, and other loose items that could become dangerous projectiles during high winds. Seal Windows and Doors: Inspect windows and exterior doors for gaps, cracks, or signs of wear that could allow water to enter the home. Apply caulk or weatherstripping where needed and consider installing storm shutters or impact-resistant windows if you live in a hurricane-prone area. Test Sump Pumps and Backup Power Sources: Heavy rainfall can quickly overwhelm drainage systems and increase the risk of flooding. Test the home's sump pumps to ensure they are working properly and inspect backup generators to confirm they are ready to operate during unexpected power outages. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Assemble an emergency supply kit containing food, water, medications, batteries, flashlights, chargers, important documents, personal hygiene items, and a battery-powered radio to sustain your household at least 72 hours. Store the kit in an easily accessible location. Stay Informed and Create a Family Communication Plan: Monitor local weather forecasts and emergency alerts throughout the season. Understand the difference between hurricane watches and warnings, and establish a communication plan that includes emergency contacts, evacuation routes, meeting locations, and what to do in different storm scenarios.

When severe weather strikes, fast action can help minimize damage and accelerate recovery. Rainbow Restoration specializes in water damage restoration, storm damage recovery, mold remediation, and reconstruction services to help homeowners and businesses restore their properties after a disaster. To learn more about Rainbow Restoration's comprehensive restoration services and emergency preparedness resources, visit https://rainbowrestores.com/.

About Rainbow Restoration®:

Rainbow Restoration®, a Neighborly® company, is a global franchise providing residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services. Rainbow Restoration® franchise owners offer a broad range of damage restoration services ranging from water, smoke and fire damage to carpet and upholstery cleaning and deodorization from almost 400 locations worldwide. Established in 1981, Rainbow Restoration® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 28 global brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Rainbow Restoration™, visit RainbowRestores.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company