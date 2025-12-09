Rainbow Restoration® Warns of Frozen Pipe Dangers as Winter Weather Approaches

Leading Restoration Company Urges Home and Business Owners to Protect Plumbing Systems

WACO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to dip across the country, Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly® company and trusted leader in residential and commercial restoration services, is urging home and business owners to take immediate action to protect their properties from the costly and disruptive effects of frozen pipes.

Frozen pipes are one of the most common and expensive causes of winter property damage. When water inside pipes freezes, it expands and places extreme pressure on plumbing systems. This can easily lead to burst pipes, resulting in extensive water damage, mold growth, and costly emergency repairs.

"Frozen pipes are a highly preventable source of winter water damage, yet they continue to cost property owners millions in repairs each year." said Josh Miller, President of Rainbow Restoration. "Now is the time to safeguard exposed pipes before temperatures drop. With just a few simple steps, home and business owners can avoid major headaches, costly damages and disruptions to their daily routines this winter."

Rainbow Restoration's Top Winterization Tips to Protect Your Pipes

Insulate Exposed Pipes: Wrap vulnerable pipes in unheated areas like basements, attics, garages and crawlspaces with insulation sleeves or heat tape. Even foam pipe insulation can significantly reduce the risk of freezing.

Seal Cracks and Openings: Seal any gaps in exterior walls or foundations with caulk or weather-stripping to reduce cold air from entering and freezing pipes.

Let Faucets Drip: On especially cold nights, let cold water drip slowly from faucets served by exposed pipes. This keeps water moving and reduces the chance of freezing.

Prepare Outdoor and Vacant Properties: Before winter sets in, drain water from outdoor plumbing like irrigation systems and outdoor showers. For unoccupied properties, shut off the main water supply and open all faucets to drain remaining water from the pipes. If a property is vacant, keep thermostats set to at least 55°F to avoid freezing indoor temperatures that can impact exposed pipes.

Schedule a Professional Winter Inspection: A licensed restoration expert can assess your property's vulnerabilities and make recommendations for added protection.

Rainbow Restoration emphasizes that if a pipe does freeze, owners should act immediately. Getting professional help right away is essential to prevent water damage from spreading, especially into hidden areas like behind walls, ceiling, or under flooring, where moisture can cause extensive structural damage and mold growth. Rainbow Restoration offers 24/7 emergency water damage response and complete restoration solutions for both residential and commercial properties. To learn more about frozen pipe prevention or to find your local Rainbow Restoration professionals, visit RainbowRestores.com .

