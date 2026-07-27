Rainfall Health Outlines Multi-Million Dollar Opportunity for Hospitals Impacted by CMS TEAM Mandate

Impact Report released today serves as a guide for hospitals across the country to generate up to $85M in new revenue by taking value-based care into the AI future

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainfall Health, the leading AI-driven compliance and reimbursement platform for hospitals, today released its TEAM Impact Report, outlining the infrastructure needed for providers to meet the requirements of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM).

The report, authored by Rainfall's VP of Clinical AI, Christina Keny, offers a guide for hospital leaders across the country as they enter the Surgical Reform Decade: a transformational shift to value-based payment models due to a fast-growing population of adults aged 65 and above. As this patient group grows, providers will be expected to deliver on increasingly complex care needs.

By 2050, nearly 86 million Americans will be over 65 and eligible for Medicare, compared to just 26 million in 1980. Nearly 1 in 5 adults (~20%) over 65 underwent surgery in the past year, representing the highest annual prevalence of any group. This unprecedented shift is driving hospitals to move from manual coordination to AI-enabled, real-time orchestration of care. Without the proper platform in place to adhere to TEAM, which specifically targets the aging population, Rainfall projects $1.2 million average revenue loss for mandated facilities in the first year. This rises to $14 million after five years, equivalent to approximately 30% of all Medicare revenue.

"The rapidly growing aging population is becoming financially unmanageable for many healthcare systems across the US," said Dr. Edward Burnetta, Co-Chair of the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Care Continuum Committee. "CMS's TEAM model offers a new opportunity for providers to take an innovative, quality approach to patient experience and outcomes, all while bending the cost curve."

This is coinciding directly with a shrinking healthcare workforce, as the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges) projects a shortage of up to 121,000 physicians by 2030, including 20,000–30,000 surgeons. Still, health systems must now deliver on higher rates of complex care with growing expectations for continuous, coordinated, and high-quality post-surgical results.

"AI-enabled TEAM operations are not meant to be another solution or add-on, but rather a vital strategy grounded in the critical clinical points hospitals need to properly care for a fast-growing aging population," said Eddie Qureshi, CEO and Founder of Rainfall Health. "By leveraging our AI, we are ensuring our partners are prepared well before the first reconciliation cycle and can take advantage of this opportunity with CMS while delivering quality care."

Despite an expected financial hit for a majority of hospitals in TEAM's first year, the Impact Report outlines the opportunity that still exists for providers to improve margins by delivering on real-time tracking of process steps, post-acute placement, and adherence to quality metrics. Hospitals that deliver on these in-depth infrastructure requirements mandated by CMS's TEAM stand to gain up to $85M in new Medicare revenue over the next five years for existing surgical service lines.

To learn more about Rainfall and its offerings for hospitals impacted by TEAM and other episode-based CMS mandates, visit the website here. You can also download Rainfall's TEAM Impact Report here, which serves as a guide for the first five years of TEAM and the steps needed to properly respond to the mandate.

About Rainfall Health:

Rainfall Health is an AI-driven compliance and reimbursement platform that helps hospitals and medical groups navigate new federal mandates such as CMS's TEAM model and CJR-X. The company is shaping a new national standard for mandated care model compliance through the RAIN Compliant™ designation which is a verifiable, AI-enabled framework adopted by hospitals, payers, and clinical partners. Rainfall works with health system executives, physician groups, and post-acute partners to automate complex regulatory requirements, improve care-quality performance, and unlock new Medicare revenue streams. Follow Rainfall Health on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Rainfall Health