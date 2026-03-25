Rainfall Health Expands R.A.I.N. Advisory Committee with Addition of Paul Uhrig, Bassett Healthcare Network Executive

Uhrig becomes the ninth member of longstanding committee helping to drive standards set by CMS' Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) model

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainfall Health, an AI-driven compliance and reimbursement platform for hospitals and medical groups, today announced the appointment of Paul Uhrig, Chief Legal & Digital Health Officer at Bassett Healthcare Network, to its R.A.I.N. Advisory Committee. Uhrig rounds out the nine-member group of health provider executives and policy veterans that are delivering guidance to the 742 hospitals impacted by CMS' Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) model, which launched on January 1, 2026.

Over the course of the past year, the Advisory Committee has driven clear and operational standards for hospitals impacted by the new value-based models by establishing R.A.I.N. (Referral Accountability for Integrated Networks) Compliant™ standards. These are the first and only recognized standards that empower health systems and provider groups to deliver superior patient care and maximize new revenue opportunities for medicare patients and beyond.

Uhrig brings a wealth of health system experience to the Advisory Committee, having spent the last five years in his role at Bassett Healthcare Network. Bassett averages one million patient visits a year across a 20-county area in upstate New York. In his role as Chief Legal & Digital Health Officer, Uhrig works with the clinical quality team to bring innovative services and technologies to Bassett to optimize care coordination in a rural area and ensure patient-provider connection is strong throughout the care process.

Alongside his role at Bassett, Uhrig currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at New York eHealth Collaborative, a non-profit organization working to improve healthcare and patient outcomes by leading, connecting, and integrating health information exchange. Prior to Bassett, Uhrig spent 14 years as Chief Administrative, Legal, & Privacy Officer at Surescripts, the nationwide health information network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our growing R.A.I.N. Advisory Committee. His vast experience across policy, digital health, and care delivery makes him an invaluable addition to this group," said Eddie Qureshi, CEO and Founder of Rainfall Health. "The Committee has spent the last year working closely with hospitals and providers across the country to prepare for the TEAM model. Now that it has arrived, Paul and the rest of the group are primed to support those providers on their investment into a new standard of care and access for patients."

As Rainfall Health continues to implement its AI-driven platform to hospitals listed in the CMS mandate, the Advisory Committee will work with all providers – even those not yet named in the TEAM model – to spotlight the opportunity that exists in aligning financial incentives with quality patient outcomes.

Along with Uhrig, the R.A.I.N. Advisory Committee is made up of eight other members, including Cora Han, JD, Chief Health Data Officer at the University of California Health.

"Rainfall has established itself as the clear leader in delivering guidance and a continuous monitoring protocol for hospitals and systems impacted by TEAM," said Han. "I'm excited to work closely with Paul and the rest of the committee members over the next year and beyond to speak to the importance of the platform. Each of us are committed to ensuring hospitals deliver on quality care standards and realize the full scope of revenue opportunities coming out of the mandate."

The full list of members is as follows:

Tametha Stroh, MSN, CPHRM – Senior Director National Risk Management and Patient Safety at Kaiser Permanente

– Senior Director National Risk Management and Patient Safety at Kaiser Permanente Scott Cooper, MD – Regional Physician Executive at Mercy Hospital

– Regional Physician Executive at Mercy Hospital David Shulkin, MD – Former Veterans Affairs Secretary and Board Member at Sanford

– Former Veterans Affairs Secretary and Board Member at Sanford Robert Bart, MD – Chief Medical Information Officer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

– Chief Medical Information Officer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Cora Han, JD – Chief Health Data Officer at the University of California Health

– Chief Health Data Officer at the University of California Health Larry Schaefer – Chief Executive Officer at Leidos Health

– Chief Executive Officer at Leidos Health Manu Nair, LLM, MBA – Chair and Head of the Department of Corporate Development at Mayo Clinic

– Chair and Head of the Department of Corporate Development at Mayo Clinic Junaid Syed, MD – Chief Medical Information Officer at Avera Health

– Chief Medical Information Officer at Avera Health Paul Uhrig – Chief Legal & Digital Health Officer at Bassett Healthcare Network

"It's an honor to join a group with such diverse backgrounds and expertise across the healthcare industry. I look forward to working alongside each of them," said Uhrig. "Rainfall Health's commitment to supporting hospitals and patients in their push for better outcomes and higher quality care is beyond exciting to be part of. Throughout this next year and beyond, this Advisory Committee will work in tandem with the implementation of Rainfall's platform across hospital systems and providers of all sizes."

About Rainfall Health:

Rainfall Health is an AI-driven compliance and reimbursement platform that helps hospitals and medical groups navigate new value-based care models such as CMS's TEAM model, ensuring they deliver on vital case management and care delivery goals. The company is shaping a new national standard for mandated care-model compliance through the RAIN Compliant™ designation — a verifiable, AI-enabled framework adopted by hospitals, payers, and clinical partners impacted by the January 1, 2026 TEAM launch. Rainfall works with health system executives, physician groups, and post-acute partners to automate complex regulatory requirements, improve care-quality performance, and unlock new Medicare revenue streams. Follow Rainfall Health on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Rainfall Health