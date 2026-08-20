Raintree Extends Its Invisible EMR Vision With Agentic AI Across the Front Desk and Revenue Cycle

NoteIQ™ and SchedulerIQ™ debut at TherapyCon '26, while Agentic PX™ and Agentic RCM™ introduce a new class of AI agents built for rehab therapy's hardest, costliest administrative work — anchored to a commitment that the care itself stays human.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 rehab therapy executives, clinicians, and technology leaders filled the JW Marriott Austin main stage hall this morning as Raintree CEO Nick Hedges delivered the opening keynote at TherapyCon '26, titled "The Dawn of the Autonomous EMR." Hedges debuted NoteIQ™ and SchedulerIQ™ and introduced two new agentic AI suites: Agentic PX™ for the patient experience and front desk, and Agentic RCM™ for the revenue cycle, extending Raintree's Invisible EMR vision into work the platform can now carry out on a practice's behalf.

Hedges' keynote rejects the prevailing narrative that AI will hollow out clinical jobs. "Rehab therapy holds an outsized role in patients' healthcare outcomes and long-term recovery. This profession is deeply personal, intensely physical, and profoundly relationship-focused," he told the audience. "It will never be replaced by AI. The real risk is the opposite. The threat was never too few jobs — it is too few clinicians."

The supply picture is stark. 57% of practices report they cannot meet demand in their local market, and the physical therapist supply is falling roughly 8.2% short of maintaining baseline care for an expanding population. Inflation-adjusted physical therapist pay has declined about 10% over the past decade. Hedges argued that clinicians leave the profession, or never enter it, for two reasons: the work is too heavily impacted by administrative hurdles, and the economics of the practices that employ them are too thin. Reimbursements have stayed flat or fallen while the cost of running a practice has climbed.

Every product announced today attacks one of those two problems.

The Invisible EMR: clinicians treat, not type

Raintree's answer to the first problem is what the company calls the Invisible EMR: technology that recedes into the background of a visit. ScribeIQ™, released in early 2025, is now used for more than 40% of all evaluations documented in Raintree, across 100+ client organizations and several million annual visits. NoteIQ™, debuting today, is the next step. Evaluation notes that took 15 to 45 minutes before AI are completed in under two minutes with NoteIQ™. Measured against other AI-scribe offerings, clinicians sign initial evaluations 40% faster, capture over $5.00 more revenue per visit, and see after-hours documentation fall from roughly 10–20% of visits to under 3%.

"I have never spent less time on evals now that I'm using NoteIQ™, which is really, really awesome," said a physical therapist at a multi-clinic practice that has been documenting with NoteIQ™. "I am finishing initial evaluations during the actual evaluation. I can be more attentive to patients because I'm not worrying about documentation."

Radically convenient: debuting SchedulerIQ™, introducing Agentic PX™

Patients still find it difficult to get an appointment while provider schedules go unfilled — a gap that costs practices revenue and costs patients access. SchedulerIQ™, also debuting today, cuts multi-appointment plan-of-care booking from 10–12 minutes to one, reduces overall scheduling time by 60%, and removes roughly 10 times the front-desk clicks and decision points.

Agentic PX™ takes the next step: AI agents that handle patient communication end to end. Today, Hedges offered a preview of the first, Marcy, an AI front desk receptionist agent designed to work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year—opening the keynote with a live call to her from the stage. Marcy is bilingual in English and Spanish, reschedules against a practice's own complex rules, assigns new therapists, captures insurance details, answers authorization and copay questions, calls patients who miss appointments, and adapts her tone and script in response to callers' emotions, unexpected questions, and unique needs.

Availability matters in a market where roughly 70% of callers who reach voicemail never leave a message; they book with a competitor instead. Raintree's value targets for Marcy include answering up to 98% of calls, recapturing $90,000 to $185,000 a year in revenue that practices typically miss, reducing no-shows by 30%, and reactivating up to 12% of dormant patients. Additional Agentic PX™ agents will follow.

Autonomous billing: introducing Agentic RCM™

Raintree's largest investment is going into the revenue cycle, where denials still sit near 13% across the industry and roughly three-quarters of them must be appealed. Agentic RCM™, introduced today, is structured in three layers: the practice's billing team remains in charge, setting goals, monitoring quality, and working the complex minority of cases the agents escalate; an orchestration layer decides which agent works next and moves each claim forward; and beneath it, AI agents each own a single specialized component of the revenue cycle.

Hedges introduced the first of these agents, Lucy, an AI eligibility specialist. Unlike a voice agent alone, Lucy navigates payer phone trees even when they change, logs into and searches payer portals, processes clearinghouse data, holds complex benefits conversations, applies learned payer patterns such as policies and group IDs, and double-confirms what she is told before writing it back into the EMR. Raintree's value targets for Lucy include a 91% reduction in per-verification touch time, a 90% reduction in visits rendered without confirmed coverage, and $2.20 to $2.80 more recovered per patient visit. Agents for prior authorization, claims, denials, and payments will roll out across 2027.

The suite builds on Raintree's July 2026 acquisition of Spike Technologies, a developer of genuinely agentic AI voice technology, which expanded Raintree's AI Center of Excellence fivefold and brought in a team including machine learning PhDs and alumni of Google, Bloomberg, Oracle, and Amazon One Medical. Spike founder Povilas Gudzius joined Hedges on stage.

"AI you can trust"

Raintree's models are trained on more than 7.3 billion data points across clinical, front office, and revenue cycle workflows, and 100% of its AI is embedded in a specific workflow with its own guardrails and grounding data rather than deployed as a general-purpose chatbot. The company holds SOC 2 Type II certification and offers the first ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy.

"We are not optimizing at the margins," Hedges said in closing. "Cutting costs and increasing revenue leads to more therapists, better pay, greater patient access, and practices that are economically viable for the long term. An EMR that is both invisible and autonomous is how we get there."

Everything announced today is on display at Raintree's Innovation Lab throughout TherapyCon '26, running August 19–21 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. The conference brings together more than 700 rehab therapy leaders across 70+ sessions and five tracks.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and large-sized rehab physical therapy provider organizations. With a proven track record of success, Raintree provides automated solutions in patient engagement, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence for multidisciplinary practices across all treatment settings. As the leading AI innovator in the rehab therapy market, Raintree delivers agentic AI solutions that transform clinical and operational workflows and deliver proven ROI-based outcomes for its clients while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, including holding SOC 2 Type II certification and offering the first ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/

Media Contact:

Sorella Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Raintree Systems