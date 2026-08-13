Raiven Launches Raiven 2.0, Bringing Patented Best-Value Sourcing to Building Trades Procurement

New platform automates supplier quote collection, comparison and sourcing decisions to help contractors reduce material costs and make purchasing faster and easier

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiven, the procurement platform purpose-built for the building trades, today announced the launch of Raiven 2.0, a major new release that brings the company's patented Raiven Best Value™ sourcing technology directly into its platform and extends its functionality to the field.

Raiven 2.0 is designed to address the inherently complex many-to-many relationships between contractors and suppliers. It is an agentic application layer that brings optimal rules-based decision making to every purchase every time for every role.

Raiven Platform and Raiven Best Value™ Mobile App

Rather than simply identifying the lowest unit price, Raiven Best Value™ evaluates the factors that determine the actual cost and practicality of a purchase, including availability, lead time, freight, supplier location, delivery options, urgency, etc., enforced by each customer's purchasing rules. Raiven's approach to best-value sourcing is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,327,222 B2.

"Contractors should not have to spend hours sorting through emails, spreadsheets, and inconsistent supplier quotes just to figure out the best way to buy," said Manoj Puthenveetil, CEO of Raiven. "In an industry facing an acute labor shortage, productivity and margin improvement are no longer optional. Raiven 2.0 turns AI into practical business value by helping contractors make better procurement decisions faster, without having to navigate the hype and complexity surrounding AI."

For building trades contractors, the opportunity is significant. Materials are typically the second-largest cost after labor, yet much of the industry still manages purchasing through fragmented processes involving email, spreadsheets, phone calls, and individual supplier relationships. Raiven 2.0 brings those activities together in one system and converts supplier information into a clear, actionable, auditable buying recommendation.

From quote collection to intelligent purchasing

Self-service sourcing. Purchasing teams can create a request once and distribute it across their preferred supplier network while Raiven helps manage sourcing in the back office and in the field.

AI-powered quote comparison. Raiven reads supplier quotes, normalizes the information, and compares responses, giving users both a recommended sourcing strategy and access to the underlying supplier details, all within their company's buying policies.

Airstream Services, a rapidly growing multi-trade service business based in Nashville, is among the customers beginning to implement Raiven 2.0 as part of its procurement strategy.

"Saving time and money is an important priority for every service business. As we expand rapidly in the Nashville area, improving our margins through best-value procurement decisions is an important strategy for us. That's exactly what Raiven 2.0 helps us to do," said Gus Puga, Owner and CEO of Airstream Services.

Building the Agentic Chief Procurement Office

Raiven 2.0 also establishes the platform foundation for the company's broader vision: creating an Agentic Chief Procurement Office for the building trades.

Raiven has built an agentic framework to manage sourcing, purchasing, supplier management, spend intelligence, and buying policy, bringing procurement capabilities historically only available to the largest contractors and multi-location building trades businesses.

"Every work order has one part labor and one part material. If you don't control both, you control neither" said Tracy K. Price, Chairman of the Board of Raiven. "Raiven 2.0 is the realization of the ambition for the patent that we submitted four years ago, and it is now a reality."

About Raiven

Raiven is the Agentic Chief Procurement Office for the trades, built for electrical, HVAC, and multi-trade contractors. The platform combines trade-specific AI agents, a mobile application, procurement data and insights, Raiven Assist, and a curated supplier network that works alongside contractors' existing supplier relationships.

At the core is Raiven Best Value™, the trades' patented system for value-based procurement decisions. Rather than optimizing for the lowest line-item price, Raiven evaluates each purchasing decision across a dynamic mix of factors including price, availability, supplier reliability, lead time, freight, total cost, customer priorities, and more. The result is the best value for the job, not simply the lowest price.

Raiven helps contractors increase the capacity of their existing teams, improve margin control, and gain greater visibility into what they buy, where they buy it, and what it costs. Learn more at Raiven.com.

Media Contact

Jo Jenkins

Raiven

[email protected]

SOURCE Raiven