CASEKOO Goes GRS: Certified Greener, Built Bolder

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CASEKOO has officially earned Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification — making it one of the few phone accessory brands to back its sustainability claims with independently verified proof. The milestone marks a shift in the brand's ethos: protection now extends to the planet, not just the phone. This achievement marks a bold new chapter for the brand, reinforcing its commitment to creating iPhone cases that are not only hands-free but also waste-free for the planet.

What Does GRS Actually Mean?

The phone case that frees your hands now frees the planet too.

The GRS is an international, voluntary, and full-product standard that sets rigorous requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions. It is overseen by Textile Exchange, an organization dedicated to driving positive change in the fashion and textile industry.

Unlike a simple claim, GRS certification provides independent verification at every stage of the supply chain, from the source of the recycled material to the final product. By meeting GRS requirements, CASEKOO ensures that every certified case contains at least 50% recycled materials — and that the entire supply chain meets strict social and environmental criteria. This ensures that when a customer chooses a CASEKOO GRS-certified case, they are making a choice backed by a robust, verifiable standard.

Why GRS Makes CASEKOO Greener Than Ever Before

While CASEKOO has long been committed to sustainability, the GRS certification represents a significant upgrade from previous climate partner certifications. In the past, partnerships often focused on offsetting a carbon footprint through external programs. The GRS protocol, by contrast, addresses the product's very source.

GRS certification means the materials inside your CASEKOO case — from the shell to the lanyard to the MagicStand ring — are verified to be made from recycled sources. Not diluted. Not offset. Just recycled, tracked, and proven.

In the past, sustainability meant "buying offsets." Today, it means designing out waste from the start — turning old plastic into new protection. This is the core of what makes the new CASEKOO "greener."

"GRS certification isn't just a badge for us — it's a proof that sustainability can be stylish, functional, and transparent," said Charlotte, CASEKOO's PR manager. "This is more than just a stamp on our packaging; it's a testament to our brand's core philosophy. Our customers shouldn't have to choose between protecting their phone and protecting the planet. Now, they don't have to."

CASEKOO invites customers and partners to verify its certification and learn more about its commitment to sustainability. The company's certification can be found on the official Textile Exchange database:

https://textileexchange.org/find-certified-company/.

With this certification, CASEKOO has gone bolder in its mission to prove that style, durability, and sustainability can coexist, setting a new standard in the phone case industry.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle accessories brand built around a simple idea: freeing your hands in everyday life. Through thoughtful hands-free solutions, we help people move seamlessly between different moments of the day—from active, on-the-go moments to times of focus and connection.

We believe technology should support life, not interrupt it. By designing products that adapt naturally to how people live, work, and move, CASEKOO reduces everyday friction and creates a more effortless experience—making room for freedom, connection, and the moments that truly matter.

Today, that commitment extends beyond convenience — to the planet itself. Every GRS-certified CASEKOO product is a step toward a circular future, without compromising on design or durability.

For more information, visit here: casekoo.com.