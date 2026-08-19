Ramp Launches Router.com to Cut Companies' Rising AI Bills

Routes the right model for every request based on performance and cost; customers save 40% on average

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp today launched Router.com, a single endpoint to every major AI model. Each request is routed to the lowest-cost model that meets the required performance level. Unlike a routing layer alone, Router connects model selection decisions to Ramp's broader AI spend visibility and controls, giving companies a clearer view of what AI work costs, who owns it, and where to optimize. Customers already using Router have reduced their inference costs by 40% on average. It is live now at router.com and free through 2026.

AI has become one of the fastest-growing business expenses; AI spend has grown 20.7x since June 2025, according to the Ramp AI Index. Different tasks call for different models. The best model for a job should get that job, and today it usually doesn't.

"AI is the fastest-growing line item at most companies, and the one they can least measure," said Rahul Sengottuvelu, Chief Technology Officer at Ramp. "Router puts every token in one place and sends each request to the model that delivers the right performance at the right cost."

How Router works

Developers connect through one API and reach models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceXAI, with Gemini coming soon, alongside leading open models including Nvidia, Kimi, DeepSeek, GLM, and Qwen, served through providers such as Fireworks AI, with Google, AWS, Together AI, Baseten, Crusoe, and others coming soon. Router sends each request to the lowest-cost model that meets the developer's quality bar, with automatic fallback when a provider fails and more than 100 optimizations across model selection, caching, compression, timing, and request handling.

Developers no longer have to keep up with every model release. Router continuously tests new models against real Ramp engineering work using Ramp SWE-Bench, a benchmark built from production tasks that answers what public leaderboards can't: which model is the best fit for the work at hand, based on performance and cost. As new models and routing strategies prove themselves on real workloads, Router incorporates them into its defaults automatically. Teams can choose Ramp's default routing strategy or configure their own.

Ramp built Router for itself three years ago to keep AI costs down. By matching the right model for each job, Ramp cut the company's own inference costs approximately 30% for the same output while delivering 99.9%+ reliability across production traffic.

"We're all about saving money, for ourselves and our customers," said Sengottuvelu. "When something we build works well for Ramp, we want to put it in our customers' hands too."

Ramp Router partners with leading AI companies

"Anthropic offers leading models across the cost and performance curve so developers can optimize for intelligence on hard problems or for speed and cost where that matters more. Router helps make the optimal choices with a simple integration, and Claude is available from day one." — Katelyn Lesse, Head of Platform Engineering at Anthropic

"Developers should be able to use powerful AI models wherever they build. We're excited for Grok to be available through Ramp's new Router offering, expanding the ways teams can bring SpaceXAI models into their applications." — SpaceXAI

Ramp Router is available today at www.router.com, with free routing through 2026 and $26 in free credits for new users. Users pay list price for the model tokens they consume. Router use is subject to the Router Terms of Service.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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Correction: The correct subheadline should read: Routes the right model for every request based on performance and cost; customers save 40% on average

SOURCE Ramp