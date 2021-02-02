Rampiva Announces Launch of 5.0 Software Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampiva, a legal solution provider, made a global announcement this week for the launch of Rampiva Automate 5.0 and its Premium License Edition. The major software update was deployed to clients in mid-January.

"Coming out of 2020, data is everywhere, which means forensically sound data processing has to be available everywhere, and to everyone," believes Daniel Boteanu, founder and CEO at Rampiva. "We developed Rampiva 5.0 with this goal in mind -- make it easy to send data to processing, make it easy to design the job, and make it easy to get the results. We've achieved that."

Rampiva 5.0 is available for download for clients and is designed to be used in tandem with Nuix's data processing Engine. New features include a direct-to-Rampiva data uploader, a wizard for designing new Workflows, and an option to license through the Rampiva Licensing Server.

This advance in Nuix automation and administrations enables a seamless partnership between clients and their eDiscovery service providers.

"Rampiva 5.0 resolves a major headache for eDiscovery & Forensic departments - getting data to the lab for processing," said Ryan Best, Vice President of Client Success at Rampiva. "Clients, remote teams, and analysts at the scene can submit forensic images, network folders, and loose files for automatic processing, reporting, and production to review."

Rampiva 5.0 does not require additional hardware or Nuix software to operate but may require additional licensing from Rampiva. By making powerful data processing tools accessible to front-line teams, Rampiva 5.0 unlocks new and exciting use cases for Nuix Workstation.

Bill Potter, Vice President of Sales at Rampiva stated that "Clients are leveraging this tech to deliver a self-service eDiscovery model, support DSARs in a cost-effective manner, and empower field investigators to quickly analyze digital evidence."

For more information about Rampiva 5.0, a demo can be scheduled at https://www.rampiva.com/request-a-demo/.

About Rampiva Global LLC.

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Rampiva Media Contact:

Maribel Rivera

Phone: 1.347.871.6632

Email: [email protected]

