RAN Market Growth Continues in 2Q 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

Third Consecutive Quarter of Modest Growth Reinforces Stabilization Trend

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Radio Access Network (RAN) market continued to stabilize in the second quarter of 2026. Worldwide RAN revenue increased modestly year-over-year (Y/Y), marking the third consecutive quarter of growth following more than two years of contraction.

"The second quarter reinforced the message we have been communicating for some time, namely that the coverage-to-capacity correction is largely in the past, and the RAN market is stabilizing," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "While the recovery remains uneven across regions and suppliers, three consecutive quarters of modest growth support the narrative that the market is moving toward a more stable trajectory."

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2026 RAN quarterly report:

Worldwide RAN revenues improved modestly Y/Y in 2Q 2026, slightly exceeding expectations and extending the growth streak to three consecutive quarters.

Vendor performance was mixed during the quarter. Huawei recorded a strong quarter, while Ericsson's results were softer than expected.

Despite the variation in quarterly performance, the overall RAN supplier rankings remained unchanged. Market share movements were modest in 2Q 2026, and the competitive landscape in 1H26 remained broadly stable relative to 2025.

The top 5 RAN suppliers in 1H26 by worldwide revenue are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung. Together, they accounted for 96 percent of the market in 1H26.

The 2026 RAN outlook is unchanged. Despite the slightly stronger-than-expected results in the second quarter, worldwide RAN revenues are still projected to remain broadly flat in 2026.

Supply-chain developments and regional demand patterns remain important factors to monitor through the remainder of the year.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-7 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, Macro BTS, Small Cells, Massive MIMO, and Cloud RAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm specializing in strategic competitive analysis of the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group