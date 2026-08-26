Ranch Pools extends the season with heaters and chillers for year-round backyard enjoyment

The premium stock tank pool company offers temperature-control options that transform the backyard into a destination beyond summer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families return from summer travel, prepare for a new school year and settle back into their routines, Ranch Pools, the #1 rated premium stock tank pool company* is helping homeowners extend pool season with heater and chillers options that keep backyard pools warm and inviting as temperatures begin to cool, or transform them into at-home cold plunges for wellness and recovery.

Available as an add-on to Ranch Pools' premium stock tank pools, the heating feature allows homeowners to maintain a more comfortable water temperature beyond the traditional summer season. As cooler mornings and evenings arrive, families can continue using their pools for after-school swims, relaxing weekends and fall gatherings instead of closing their backyard setup after Labor Day.

Ranch Pools offers temperature-control options that transform the backyard into a destination beyond summer Post this

"Back-to-school season does not have to mean the end of enjoying your backyard," said Maggie Meurer, CEO and Founder of Ranch Pools. "Once summer travel slows down and families return to their normal routines, home becomes the center of everyday life again. We want to help people create a space where they can unwind after a busy day, spend time together on the weekends and continue enjoying the outdoors well beyond summer."

For families navigating the transition back to school, a Ranch Pool can provide an easy way to spend meaningful time together at home. From an after-school swim and a quiet weekend morning outside to hosting friends for a fall barbecue - the pool becomes part of the household's everyday rhythm. As cold-water immersion becomes an increasingly popular part of wellness and recovery routines, Ranch Pools offers a convenient way to bring the experience home. The dual-function system allows customers to adjust the water temperature based on the weather, season or desired use, making a Ranch Pool a versatile backyard retreat that can evolve throughout the year.

"Ranch Pools was built around the idea that a pool should adapt to the way people actually live," said Burton Fowles, COO and Co-Founder of Ranch Pools. "By pairing thoughtful design and engineering with heating and chilling capabilities, we can give homeowners greater control over their experience and help them use their outdoor space for more of the year. It transforms the pool from a seasonal product into a truly versatile part of the home."

Ranch Pools' premium stock tank pools are available in multiple sizes and customization options, including a premium poly liner, which helps protect the pool and stabilize the water temperature.

Unlike a traditional in-ground pool, which can require a significant investment, Ranch Pools offers an affordable and design-forward way to create a backyard destination. With nationwide availability and white-glove delivery and installation options, Ranch Pools makes it easier for homeowners across the country to bring more connection, relaxation and everyday enjoyment to their outdoor spaces.

Use code "SUMMER600" for $600 off pool packages with covers & $200 off 110V Heater/chillers.

For more information about Ranch Pools' heater and chiller options, to explore customization or to order nationwide, visit RanchPools.co.

*#1 rated stock tank pool company according to Ranch Pools Google Reviews metrics.

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About Ranch Pools

Ranch Pools is a design-forward outdoor living company helping homeowners transform their backyards into beautiful outdoor living destinations for connection, relaxation and everyday enjoyment. Through customizable stock tank pools, curated outdoor products and affordable luxury design, Ranch Pools makes it easier for families to create memorable outdoor experiences at home.

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SOURCE Ranch Pools