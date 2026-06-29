Ranch Pools, the #1 Rated Premium Stock Tank Pool Company, to offer FUNBOY Inflatables to Create the Ultimate Backyard Setup for Summer 2026

Ranch Pools is your one-stop destination for affordable luxury outdoor living and available nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranch Pools, the premium design-forward outdoor living company redefining the modern backyard and the #1 rated premium stock tank pool company*, will now offer FUNBOY inflatables, the brand known for its elevated pool floats and outdoor accessories. As part of the new offering, customers can now purchase handpicked FUNBOY floats and accessories directly through Ranch Pools to create the complete backyard setup.

Ranch Pools brings premium stock tank pools and FUNBOY inflatables together to create the ultimate backyard retreat. Post this The perfect backyard setup with Ranch Pools

As homeowners look for the best backyard upgrades and outdoor living trends for Summer 2026, Ranch Pools is making it easier to create a resort-inspired outdoor space without the complexity and cost of a traditional in-ground pool. Ranch Pools' customizable stock tank pools offer an affordable, design-forward alternative for couples, families and friends seeking a stylish backyard setup for entertaining, relaxing and enjoying life.

Founded on the belief that outdoor living should be more accessible, personalized and design-driven, Ranch Pools helps people across the U.S. transform their outdoor spaces into destinations – from friends hosting a summer party to a backyard barbecue with the grandkids – Ranch Pools is there to create the perfect environment for any occasion.

"At Ranch Pools, we've always believed the backyard is about so much more than a pool. It's a space where families spend time together, friends gather and children form lifelong memories. We wanted to create an affordable, stylish option that makes it possible for more people to transform their outdoor space without the major investment of a traditional in-ground pool. As more homeowners look to create beautiful spaces where they can relax, entertain and connect, we're thrilled to bring FUNBOY products to Ranch Pools so our customers can easily curate the complete backyard experience in one place," said Maggie Meurer, CEO and Founder of Ranch Pools.

"With Ranch Pools, we saw an opportunity to rethink how people experience outdoor living," said Burton Fowles, COO and Co-Founder of Ranch Pools. "We built Ranch Pools by combining thoughtful design with engineering expertise to create a premium product that delivers both style and performance. From customization to white-glove delivery and installation, every detail is designed to make creating your backyard oasis simple, seamless and built to last."

Available in multiple sizes and customization options, Ranch Pools' stock tank pools are designed to complement a variety of lifestyles and outdoor spaces. As an Austin-based company, Ranch Pools expanded nationwide in 2025 and opened a second hub location in the Northeast in May 2026 as they continue to see high growth and serve customers throughout the U.S.

For more information, to explore customization options or to order nationwide, visit RanchPools.co

*#1 rated stock tank pool company according to Ranch Pools google reviews metrics.

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About Ranch Pools

Ranch Pools is a design-forward outdoor living company helping homeowners transform their backyards into beautiful outdoor living destinations for connection, relaxation and everyday enjoyment. Through customizable stock tank pools, curated outdoor products and affordable luxury design, Ranch Pools makes it easier for families to create memorable outdoor experiences at home.

https://ranchpools.co/

About FUNBOY

FUNBOY is a luxury lifestyle brand known for its premium pool floats, outdoor accessories and design-forward products that inspire fun, connection and memorable experiences outdoors.

https://www.funboy.com/

SOURCE Ranch Pools