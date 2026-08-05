RangeMark Launches Patented Long-Range Marker Identification for Drones - 1 km Detection, No GPS or RF

Where AI vision estimates, RangeMark by Sodyo Ltd. decides. Built on 30-plus patents, the technology delivers deterministic identification of passive, battery-free markers at ranges conventional visual codes were never built to reach — with no GPS, RF, cellular, or network connectivity.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous drones have never seen better. AI-powered vision can detect, track, and classify objects with remarkable sophistication. Yet one gap has stayed stubbornly open across the industry: a drone can capture a crisp image of an object hundreds of meters away and still not know what it is looking at. It can estimate. It cannot confirm.

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Today, RangeMark closes that gap. A patented long-range visual identification technology from Sodyo Ltd., RangeMark lets drones and remote systems detect a passive marker in the visual field from up to 1 kilometer away, then decode it into a unique, machine-readable identity — returning a deterministic verification result rather than a probabilistic guess. It requires no GPS, no cellular, no RF, and no network connectivity.

The distinction matters more as autonomy scales. AI vision can tell a drone that it is probably looking at a rooftop, a vehicle, or a person. RangeMark tells it which rooftop, which vehicle, and — critically — whether that person is a friendly force.

Alon Raz, CEO of Sodyo: "The industry has done extraordinary work teaching drones to see. But seeing was never the hard part - knowing is. RangeMark turns a marked point anywhere in the physical world into a point of certainty, from up to a kilometer away, with nothing but a camera and a printed marker, something no existing visual technology can deliver at that range. It took more than a decade of patented work to make it that simple. When a machine can be certain, it can be trusted to act on its own."

Key Facts

Product RangeMark — long-range visual detection and identification for drone and remote systems Maker Sodyo Ltd. (Tel Aviv). RangeMark™ is a Sodyo technology. Detection range Marker located in the visual field at up to 1 km Validated in flight 100 cm marker detected at up to 500 m • 50 cm marker at up to 250 m Search footprint Long-range detection within a camera field of view covering ~20 hectares (49 acres) Flight testing Hover, transit, and search-pattern modes • speeds up to 20 m/s Connectivity None required — no GPS, cellular, RF, or network Marker Passive and printed — no power source, no transmission, no emission Formats Color Code (visible light, high-density) • Carbon Code (duo-tone, challenging visibility). Additional spectrum formats in development. IP 35+ global patents • priority dating to 2012 Go-to-market Partner-led licensing — drone OEMs, autonomy platforms, camera vendors, integrators Debut Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2026 • Sept 1–3 • Caesars Forum, Las Vegas • Booth #1005

Media Contact: Cathy Yagur, Chief Marketing Officer, Sodyo Ltd. • [email protected] • +972-52-8659535

SOURCE Sodyo Ltd.