Sodyo Launches Verimark, Deterministic Authentication for Physical Identity at Scale

New brand resolves identity by encrypted protocol, not by image - built on Sodyo's foundational visual marker patents and targeting brand protection, infrastructure, and government verification.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodyo Ltd. today launched Verimark, a deterministic visual authentication brand operating at the protocol level. Verimark resolves physical identity through encrypted backend protocol rather than image interpretation, delivering a binary verdict - authentic or compromised - at the moment of scan. The brand is the latest vertical expression of Sodyo, the identity layer for the physical world.

Verimark Identity Shield - the unclonable visual marker for deterministic authentication. Verimark Identity Shield in retail context - scan returns binary verdict (Authentic or Compromised) at the moment of action.

For three decades, brand protection, infrastructure, and government identity systems have depended on visual codes never designed to resist cloning. Barcodes, QR codes, and serialized labels were built for routing and readability - counterfeit pharmaceuticals with working QR codes, copied serials passing verification gates, and permits reproduced in print shops are the result. Verimark closes that gap.

The Verimark architecture is structurally different from probabilistic visual identification. The Verimark Identity Shield - the visual form of the marker - contains no identity data and no readable URL, only a non-meaningful identifier resolved through encrypted backend protocol against a secure system of record. The result is binary: authentic or compromised. Copying the Identity Shield does not reproduce trust; it produces a detectable anomaly.

"For thirty years, brand protection, infrastructure, and government identity systems have been forced to depend on visual codes that were never designed to resist cloning. Verimark resolves identity by protocol, not by image. This is the structural shift these industries have been waiting for."

- Alon Raz, Chief Executive Officer, Sodyo

Verimark is opening strategic partnership conversations across three target verticals: brand protection (pharmaceutical, luxury, automotive); infrastructure platforms (printing ecosystems and identification platforms); and government and civic verification (license plates, tolling, permits, municipal assets).

Verimark is built on Sodyo's foundational visual marker technology, Color Vertex Points, protected by 36 patents across 5 families granted in the United States, Japan, China, Europe, Korea, India, Brazil, and additional jurisdictions. Performance benchmarks include greater than 99 percent first-scan accuracy and 10x scanning range vs. standard QR codes.

"The era of probabilistic trust is ending. Markets where identity is a margin question cannot operate on codes any photocopier can reproduce. Verimark gives those markets a deterministic alternative built on Sodyo's foundational patents."

- Cathy Yagur, Chief Marketing Officer, Sodyo

Inquiries: [email protected].

About Verimark

Verimark is the deterministic visual authentication brand of Sodyo Ltd. The Verimark Identity Shield resolves physical identity through encrypted backend protocol, returning a binary verdict at the moment of scan. Learn more at verimark.co.

About Sodyo

Sodyo Ltd. is the identity layer for the physical world. Color Vertex Points, Sodyo's deterministic visual marker technology, is protected by 36 patents across 5 families granted in 8+ jurisdictions. Sodyo is the parent company of Verimark, Qapture, Zimark (JV with ZIM Integrated Shipping), and Sodyo Labs. Learn more at sodyo.com.

Media Contact: Cathy Yagur, Chief Marketing Officer, Sodyo – +972-52-865-9535 – [email protected]

SOURCE Sodyo Ltd.