RapDev Ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that RapDev ranks No. 3,234 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the fourth time RapDev has landed on the list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. RapDev also ranked No. 114 in the Northeast.

RapDev ranks #3,234 on Inc. 5000 fastes-growing private companies

"Growth for its own sake has never been the goal. We've grown because we've stayed obsessed with solving hard problems for our customers and hiring people who want to do the same," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "Landing on this list for a fourth time is a reflection of the team we've built and the trust our customers place in us every day."

RapDev has grown revenue by 54% over the past two years, expanding from 35 employees at the end of 2021 to 172 today. The company continues to hire across engineering and operations.

RapDev's growth is also fueled by AI. The company helps enterprises deploy Datadog's Bits Investigation and Agent Observability, and has built its own Agentic Platform Operator (APO) to help ServiceNow customers operationalize AI in production.

Earlier this year, RapDev was also named Datadog's Partner of the Year for North America for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year, and the company has expanded its global footprint with new hires across EMEA and, most recently, APAC.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria visit Inc. 5000.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io.

SOURCE RapDev