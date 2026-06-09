RapDev Wins Datadog Partner of the Year for Record Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, the leading Datadog implementation partner, has been named the 2026 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year – North America, marking an unprecedented fifth consecutive year with the title. RapDev also won the Datadog Marketplace Partner of the Year award for the second time. Datadog unveiled the award winners at its annual DASH conference.

The DPN award winners are selected based on revenue contribution and growth, product and service expansion, and proven commitment to delivering innovation and value to customers, leveraging Datadog.

RapDev awarded Datadog's Partner of the Year 2026

"RapDev is a DPN Premier Partner, innovator and performance leader in North America," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels and Alliances at Datadog. "We're proud to recognize RapDev as our North American DPN Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive time at this year's DASH event and highly value our continued partnership."

RapDev earned this year's distinction by continuing to push the boundaries of what a Datadog partner can deliver. With over 162 employees and more than 600 deployments completed to date, the company has deepened its investment across every dimension of the Datadog platform. This year, RapDev has grown its service offerings to support Datadog's AI capabilities, including Bits AI and LLM Observability, helping enterprises manage, monitor, and automate AI in production.

"Five years in a row is a milestone we're incredibly proud of, but what matters more to us is what it represents: consistent, compounding impact for our customers," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "Observability and security are converging, AI is reshaping how operations teams work, and our customers need a partner who can move at that pace. Everything we have built, from our Managed SOC to our growing AI practice, is designed to help enterprises stay ahead of that curve."

RapDev's global footprint continues to grow, with 48% hiring growth over the past year and expanding customer engagements across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The company's momentum has been recognized broadly: in 2026, RapDev ranked #96 on the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, #114 on Inc.'s list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast, and #17 on the Boston Business Journal's list of Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io.

SOURCE RapDev