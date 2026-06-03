Rapid Relief Team Supports Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Volunteers from across North America provided thousands of meals and refreshments in honor of fallen officers and their families

JOPPA, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, concluded a week of service during National Police Week in Washington, D.C., supporting law enforcement officers, families of fallen officers, and attendees gathered to honor lives lost in the line of duty.

A video overview of the week's activities can be seen here.

Rapid Relief Team prepares hot meals on DC's National Mall, in front of the Washington Monument. Rapid Relief Team volunteers distribute snacks and refreshments to uniformed officers.

Over the course of the week, more than 60 RRT volunteers traveled from across the United States and Canada to assist with activities surrounding National Police Week, including the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the 45th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Volunteers served more than 6,000 meals, distributed approximately 40,000 bottles of water, and provided more than 4,000 cups of coffee to officers, families, honor guard members, government officials, and attendees participating in commemorative events throughout the nation's capital.

RRT volunteers traveled to D.C. from communities across North America, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Minnesota, Iowa, California, Indiana, Connecticut, New York, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

"National Police Week is an opportunity to honor extraordinary sacrifice, and it is important to us to stand beside the families and officers who carry that sacrifice with them every day," said Wes Macdonald, North America Operations Lead for the Rapid Relief Team. "Our volunteers were deeply honored to support this year's events through simple acts of service that helped create moments of care, comfort, and community throughout the week."

This marked RRT's second year supporting National Police Week in Washington, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting first responders and communities during times of remembrance, crisis, and need.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. For more information, visit RRT's website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team