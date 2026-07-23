Rapid Relief Team Supports New Jersey Law Enforcement During Historic FIFA World Cup Matches

160 RRT volunteers donate 1,526 hours to serve NJ law enforcement during eight matches in one of the region's largest-ever police operations

Served 9,200 meals, distributed 2,000 Frontline Support Packs, and provided thousands of coffees, cold drinks, and refreshments

JOPPA, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the final whistle sounded at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the humanitarian arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, recognized the extraordinary efforts of New Jersey's law enforcement officers whose dedication helped keep players, fans, and the surrounding community safe throughout eight FIFA World Cup matches.

The operation, encompassing 1,526 volunteer hours, is one of the largest support efforts RRT has undertaken in NA. Post this Rapid Relief Team volunteers conduct meal service with members of New Jersey Police New Jersey State Police with Rapid Relief Team supplies outside of MetLife Stadium.

A total of 160 RRT volunteers from across five states supported officers at all eight matches, serving 9,200 meals, distributing 2,000 Frontline Support Packs, and providing thousands of coffees, cold drinks, and refreshments across the tournament. The operation, encompassing 1,526 volunteer hours, represents one of the largest sustained volunteer support efforts RRT has undertaken in North America.

Approximately 700 law enforcement officers were deployed for each match at MetLife Stadium, including Sunday's tournament final. Working behind the scenes, officers managed one of the highest-profile security operations in New Jersey's history while navigating record crowds, extended shifts, and extreme summer temperatures.

"This tournament showcased New Jersey on one of the world's largest stages, and none of it would have been possible without the officers who worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe," said Wes Macdonald, RRT North America Operations Manager. "It was a privilege for our volunteers to make sure they had a meal, a cold drink, and a place where they knew their service was appreciated."

Lieutenant Adam Drew of the NJ State Police spoke on RRT's role in the operation: "It is a massive undertaking, with hundreds of troopers onsite for these eight games for 8,10, 12, 16 hours. Food support is paramount to successfully accomplish this mission. Our Troopers cannot necessarily leave their post to come in to have their briefing and grab a meal and get hydration, so they can stay on post. It was critical having RRT here for this deployment, and we thank them for their effort and support during the FIFA World Cup."

RRT volunteers supported the tournament as part of the organization's broader commitment to serving first responders and communities during major events, emergencies, and times of need, including National Police Week and the July 4th Anniversary Celebrations in Washington, D.C.

"For eight matches, our volunteers saw firsthand the tremendous work being done by New Jersey's law enforcement community," Macdonald added. "We simply want to say thank you to each and every one of the dedicated public servants who helped make this historic event possible."

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team