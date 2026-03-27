Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning Announces $75 Off Any Plumbing Repair to Valdosta, GA Homeowners

VALDOSTA, Ga., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted name in residential plumbing services, is excited to offer homeowners $75 off any plumbing repair. This limited-time offer is available to residents in Valdosta, Tifton, and surrounding areas. Customers are encouraged to call for complete details, as the offer cannot be combined with other promotions and expires on September 30, 2026.

From water heater repair to pipe leak repair and toilet repair near me, Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning provides fast, reliable service that helps Georgia homeowners maintain safe and functional plumbing systems.

"Our team understands how disruptive a plumbing issue can be, whether it's a leaking pipe or a malfunctioning water heater," said Seth Ray, owner of Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning. "We want to make it easy for our neighbors to get the help they need without worrying about high costs. That's why we are proud to offer $75 off any plumbing repair this season."

The company's licensed and experienced plumbers are available for both routine maintenance and emergency situations. Residents searching for an emergency plumber in Valdosta or Tifton can rely on Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning for prompt, professional service.

Key plumbing services include:

Water Heater Repair: Quick diagnosis and repair to restore hot water efficiently.

Pipe Leak Repair: Accurate detection and resolution to prevent property damage.

Toilet Repair Near Me: Solutions for clogs, leaks, and other common toilet issues.

Emergency Plumbing Services: 24/7 assistance for unexpected plumbing repair.

In addition to plumbing, Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning also offers HVAC and electrical services, making them a convenient one-stop solution for home maintenance needs.

"Our mission is to provide dependable, friendly service that homeowners can trust," added Seth Ray. "Every job we take on is handled with care, ensuring our customers feel confident in their home systems. We aim to earn their trust with every service call."

About Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning:

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning has been serving Valdosta, Tifton, and nearby Georgia communities with high-quality plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. With a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner for homeowners in need of home repair and maintenance solutions.

Contact Information:

Organization: Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning

Contact Person: Seth Ray

Phone: 229-210-9765

Address: 3174 Joseph Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

Website: https://rayandson.com/

SOURCE Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning