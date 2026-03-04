Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning Announces New Leadership as Seth Ray Purchases Family Business

VALDOSTA, Ga., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning proudly announces a new chapter in its long-standing history of serving South Georgia homeowners. Seth Ray has officially purchased the company from his parents, continuing the family legacy that customers in Valdosta, Adel, Tifton, and Moultrie have trusted for years.

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded by Pat Ray, the company has built a strong reputation for dependable residential HVAC services, including home AC repair, AC replacement, and emergency AC repair. Now, as the second generation of leadership begins, customers can expect the same commitment to quality with fresh energy and a continued focus on serving local families.

"For me, this is more than a business," said Seth Ray, Owner of Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning. "I grew up watching my parents serve this community with honesty and hard work. It's an honor to carry that forward and continue helping homeowners stay comfortable year-round."

Seth has been deeply involved in the company's operations and understands what matters most to local residents. In South Georgia's heat and humidity, reliable air conditioning is not a luxury but a necessity. That's why the team remains focused on fast response times, clear communication, and lasting solutions for everything from minor home AC repair needs to full AC replacement projects.

The leadership transition also reinforces the company's dedication to:

Prompt and professional emergency AC repair services

Honest recommendations tailored to each home

Skilled technicians who treat customers and their property with respect

Long-term comfort solutions designed for Georgia's climate

"Our goal is simple," Seth added. "We want every homeowner to feel confident when they call us. Whether it's a late-night emergency AC repair or planning an AC replacement, we're here to make the process smooth and stress-free."

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning will continue operating from its location at 3174 Joseph Rd. in Valdosta, serving surrounding communities with the same reliable service customers have come to expect.

About Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned HVAC company based in Valdosta, GA. The company specializes in residential services, including home AC repair, AC replacement, and emergency AC repair. With deep roots in the South Georgia community, the team is committed to delivering dependable comfort solutions backed by integrity and experience.

Contact Information

Organization: Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning Contact Person: Seth Ray

Phone: 229-210-9765

Email: [email protected]

Address: 3174 Joseph Rd., Valdosta, GA 31601

Website: https://rayandson.com/

SOURCE Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning