RayNeo Expands Consumer AR Lineup: Unveiling RayNeo iO Smart Glasses and Cinematic RayNeo GT Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RayNeo™, a global leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) glasses, announced two milestone product lines: the RayNeo iO Smart Glasses and the cinema-grade RayNeo GT Series (comprising RayNeo GT and RayNeo GT Max).

RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses and RayNeo iO Smart Glasses

The dual launch targets two primary ways consumers use spatial computing: all-day heads-up productivity and high-fidelity mobile entertainment. RayNeo enters the launch with proven momentum, leading the global consumer AR smart glasses market with a 23.7% market share by shipment volume, according to Counterpoint Research Q1 2026 data. With these additions, RayNeo expands its portfolio into lightweight everyday ambient computing and wide-field-of-view spatial cinema. Both product lines officially go on sale on September 4, 2026.

"RayNeo iO and the GT Series represent a fundamental commitment to purpose-built spatial hardware," said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. "Rather than compromising with a single device that tries to do everything, we designed two dedicated experiences: the iO as an invisible, all-day assistant for heads-up productivity, and the GT Series as an uncompromising personal cinema for travel and entertainment. Together, they deliver intuitive tools tailored precisely to how people work and relax every day."

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: All-Day Ambient Intelligence & Productivity

Designed for professionals, executives, and multi-screen operators, the RayNeo iO Smart Glasses integrate retro Crown Panto styling with glanceable ambient intelligence. Weighing only 33 grams with a balanced 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution, the frames are engineered with AZ91D magnesium-aluminum alloy and dual aerospace-grade titanium temples for comfortable, continuous all-day wear.

Key Specifications & Features:

Invisible All-Day Waveguide Display: Powered by the 0.085cc monochrome green Firefly Nano Engine, the diffractive Blue Lake waveguide achieves 97% optical transparency. On-screen text reaches 1,300 nits eye-level brightness while remaining crisp to the user and completely invisible to external onlookers.

Powered by the 0.085cc monochrome green Firefly Nano Engine, the diffractive Blue Lake waveguide achieves 97% optical transparency. On-screen text reaches 1,300 nits eye-level brightness while remaining crisp to the user and completely invisible to external onlookers. Ambient AI Productivity Suite: The integrated Ambient AI Life Log operates in a low-power background tier to capture schedules and conversation contexts. Following meetings, the system extracts action items and prompts calendar updates, which users can confirm hands-free with a simple head nod.

The integrated Ambient AI Life Log operates in a low-power background tier to capture schedules and conversation contexts. Following meetings, the system extracts action items and prompts calendar updates, which users can confirm hands-free with a simple head nod. Multi-LLM Integration: Core features are powered by RayNeo AI and Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite. An optional Multi-Model AI Selection tier allows users to toggle between major industry large language models (including Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek) within the companion app.

Core features are powered by RayNeo AI and Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite. An optional Multi-Model AI Selection tier allows users to toggle between major industry large language models (including Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek) within the companion app. Live Translation & Auto-Teleprompter: Powered by Timekettle BabelOS 3.0, the iO provides real-time streaming text translation across 55 global languages and 109 accents with ~1s latency. The Auto-Teleprompter dynamically syncs with spoken pace to scroll scripts hands-free during presentations.

Powered by Timekettle BabelOS 3.0, the iO provides real-time streaming text translation across 55 global languages and 109 accents with ~1s latency. The Auto-Teleprompter dynamically syncs with spoken pace to scroll scripts hands-free during presentations. Targeted Voice Capture & All-Day Power: Built as a visual display (0 speakers), the iO pairs a 4-mic array with a bone conduction sensor that isolates vocal vibrations for flawless transcription in noisy environments. The 240mAh battery delivers up to 2 days of typical usage (18 hours continuous recording / 6.2 hours continuous translation).

Built as a visual display (0 speakers), the iO pairs a 4-mic array with a bone conduction sensor that isolates vocal vibrations for flawless transcription in noisy environments. The 240mAh battery delivers up to 2 days of typical usage (18 hours continuous recording / 6.2 hours continuous translation). Hardware Controls, Connectivity & Privacy: Features a tactile physical Smart Crown rotary dial on the right temple, Bluetooth 5.4 with official Apple MFi licensing for broad ecosystem compatibility across Android and iOS, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a hardwired LED status light that illuminates whenever recording or translation modules are active.

RayNeo GT Series (GT & GT Max): Cinema-Grade Spatial Viewing

The RayNeo GT Series delivers a theater-grade visual and acoustic experience built on a dedicated dual-chip architecture featuring the Vision 4000 Display Chip and the Zone 360 3DoF Chip.

Key Specifications & Features:

59° Field of View & 3-Level Display Scaling (GT Max): Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max and a 5.5th-gen Tandem MicroOLED display, the GT Max provides an expansive 59° FOV. Users can dynamically scale the virtual screen across three sizes: 227-inch (85%), 267-inch (100%), and 307-inch (115%).

Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max and a 5.5th-gen Tandem MicroOLED display, the GT Max provides an expansive 59° FOV. Users can dynamically scale the virtual screen across three sizes: 227-inch (85%), 267-inch (100%), and 307-inch (115%). Dolby Vision Support: Paired with the RayNeo Pocket TV Pro, the GT Series is the world's first AR glasses system to support native Dolby Vision playback alongside real-time AI SDR-to-HDR conversion.

Paired with the RayNeo Pocket TV Pro, the GT Series is the world's first AR glasses system to support native Dolby Vision playback alongside real-time AI SDR-to-HDR conversion. Zone 360 Hardware 3DoF Tracking: Dedicated hardware processing supports three viewing modes: Steady Mode (filters travel bumps and turbulence), Pinned Mode (anchors screen coordinates in 3D space), and Follow Mode.

Dedicated hardware processing supports three viewing modes: Steady Mode (filters travel bumps and turbulence), Pinned Mode (anchors screen coordinates in 3D space), and Follow Mode. Bang & Olufsen Spatial Audio: Features a racetrack quad-speaker system with an upgraded 6-magnetic circuit design (delivering a 5dB boost in low-frequency sensitivity), head-tracked spatial audio, and Whisper Mode directional sound transmission.

Features a racetrack quad-speaker system with an upgraded 6-magnetic circuit design (delivering a 5dB boost in low-frequency sensitivity), head-tracked spatial audio, and Whisper Mode directional sound transmission. Ergonomic Lightweight Build & IPD Fit: Weighing only 68g (GT) and 78g (GT Max), the streamlined chassis offers lightweight comfort. The GT Max comes in 3 physical Interpupillary Distance (IPD) sizes (Size S: <64mm | Size M: 64–67mm | Size L: >67mm) to guarantee optical clarity across face shapes.

Model Comparison

Specification RayNeo iO RayNeo GT RayNeo GT Max Primary Function Ambient Heads-Up Productivity & AI Portable AR Media & Gaming Cinema-Grade AR Display Chassis Weight 33g 68g 78g Optical Engine Firefly Nano (0.085cc MicroLED) Birdbath (BB) Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max Field of View (FOV) 23.5° 46° 59° Display Sizing Heads-Up Text Overlay Up to 231-inch (136"/201"/231") Up to 307-inch (227"/267"/307") Audio Configuration Visual-First (0 Speakers / Bone Conduction + 4-Mic) Quad-Speakers (Co-Tuned by B&O) Quad-Speakers (Co-Tuned by B&O) Tracking & Controls Smart Crown Dial & Head Gestures Zone 360 Native 3DoF Chip Zone 360 Native 3DoF Chip

Availability and Global Distribution

Official retail distribution begins September 4, 2026, via RayNeo's official website and Amazon store:

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: Available in Polar Night (Dark Grey) and Dune (Gold).

Available in Polar Night (Dark Grey) and Dune (Gold). RayNeo GT Series: Available in RayNeo GT and RayNeo GT Max configurations, with official custom prescription lens inserts supported across both models.

Both product lines will be demonstrated live at IFA 2026 in Berlin at Hall 21A, from September 4–8, 2026.

About RayNeo

RayNeo™ is a global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. Incubated by TCL Electronics and serving as an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company develops wearable spatial computing hardware. RayNeo's portfolio includes the full-color spatial computing X Series, the portable Air Series, the cinematic GT Series, and the ambient productivity iO Series. To learn more, visit www.rayneo.com.

Media Contact:

Max Manausa

North America PR Manager, RayNeo

Email: [email protected]

Carol Liu

European PR Manager, RayNeo

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RayNeo