RBLX Shareholder Alert: August 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Roblox Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RBLX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/roblox-corporation-loss-submission-form-2/?id=196358&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: October 31, 2024 to April 30, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Roblox's organic growth potential; notably, that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management slashed bookings growth guidance down to 8-12% and a corresponding decline to margin expectations. Defendants disclosed the age verification rollout had caused much more significant impacts to engagement and organic growth than management had previously suggested and age check adoption had only increased to 51% global daily active users, from 45% at the end of the previous quarter. Following this news, the price of Roblox's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $55.26 per share on April 30, 2026, Roblox's stock price fell to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026, a decline of about 18.33% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: August 7, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/roblox-corporation-loss-submission-form-2/?id=196358&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RBLX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 7, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm