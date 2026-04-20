Real Estate Expert Joyce Nunes Describes What Locals Appreciate Most About the Leland Lifestyle in HelloNation

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HelloNation

Apr 20, 2026, 16:00 ET

LELAND, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes life in Leland different from other fast-growing towns in southeastern North Carolina? For many, it's the rare balance between nature and convenience. In HelloNation, Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty explores how this equilibrium is what consistently draws and retains homeowners in the region.

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Joyce Nunes, Realtor/Broker
Joyce Nunes, Realtor/Broker

Leland's geography offers residents access to tidal creeks, marshlands, and the Cape Fear River basin, often right outside their doors. Wildlife sightings and quiet trails coexist with full-service amenities, including pharmacies, grocery stores, and medical facilities just minutes away. This blend of natural immersion and suburban living is a key part of the [Leland lifestyle balance] that sets it apart from more densely urban or overtly tourist-focused communities.

Neighborhoods in Leland are frequently planned with community in mind, incorporating green space, walking paths, and outdoor gathering areas. At the same time, they remain close to commercial centers and schools, allowing for both tranquility and functionality in everyday life. According to Nunes, this structure supports a lifestyle where residents don't have to choose between seclusion and overdevelopment—they can enjoy both comfort and access.

The Enduring Appeal of the Leland Lifestyle emphasizes that as the area continues to grow, it is this harmony between nature and modern amenities that locals value and strive to maintain.

About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation

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