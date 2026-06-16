Real Estate Expert Rhonda Roethel Explains Local Real Estate Market Trends in HelloNation

OGDENSBURG, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What role do local real estate market trends play in shaping decisions for buyers and sellers? According to HelloNation, Rhonda Roethel of America 1 Realty in Ogdensburg, New York, explains that understanding the real estate market is essential before deciding whether to buy or sell. While many people focus on a property's features, the housing market provides the context that determines pricing, competition, and timing. She emphasizes that reviewing housing market data helps buyers and sellers act with more confidence.

Rhonda Roethel, Broker/ Owner Speed Speed

Roethel explains that market trends show how homes for sale are performing in real time. These include whether prices are rising or falling, how many days homes stay on the market, and the competition between buyers and sellers. National reports on interest rates and home price movements may highlight big-picture shifts, but they rarely capture the unique neighborhood trends that matter most when buying or selling a home. Local statistics carry more weight because real estate is always highly regional.

Communities located just a short distance apart can yield very different results. For example, one neighborhood may experience rising home prices due to a strong school district or new job opportunities, while another nearby may remain stable. These differences in the real estate market are why neighborhood-specific data is critical for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents who want an accurate view of their area. The median sales price, average days on market, and the number of homes that hit the market provide clear signals about where conditions are heading.

Buyers gain several advantages by reviewing this data before making an offer. In a competitive seller's market, where homes for sale move quickly, home buyers need to be ready with financing in place and prepared to act fast. A strong offer may be necessary to avoid losing out. On the other hand, when the housing market shifts toward a buyer's market, people looking to buy or sell have more flexibility. Buyers may have room to negotiate closing costs, request repairs, or compare multiple properties without immediate pressure.

For sellers, local real estate trends are equally valuable. Knowing whether homes are selling in days or taking weeks helps guide pricing strategy. A property priced too high in a competitive housing market risks being ignored, while one priced too low could leave money on the table. Sellers who understand whether they are facing a buyer's or seller's market can align their listings with demand. Paying attention to real estate inventory and median sale price trends helps sellers set realistic expectations.

Roethel also stresses the importance of local knowledge. Online reports and national housing market headlines can provide broad direction, but they rarely capture the impact of community-level events on the real estate market. A new business opening, road improvements, or minor zoning changes can significantly impact property values. Even within a single city, certain areas may outperform others due to their schools, amenities, or transportation access. Real estate agents who track these changes help buyers and sellers make more informed decisions.

She also points out that while the St. Lawrence River area, including Ogdensburg, Alexandria Bay, and Clayton, NY, markets often draw attention for their waterfront homes and properties, the lesson applies everywhere: real estate is local. Median sales prices and shifts in housing inventory in any city, whether Ogdensburg or elsewhere, can dramatically change how buyers and sellers approach negotiations. This is why working with top real estate professionals who understand neighborhood trends makes such a difference.

Housing decisions also include more than financial data. Buying or selling a home involves emotions, personal goals, and timing. Interest rates and closing costs weigh heavily, but so do lifestyle preferences. By balancing these factors with hard numbers such as median sale price, days on market, and inventory, both buyers and sellers can navigate the process with clarity. Market data provides a foundation that prevents decisions from being made solely on emotion.

Roethel explains that real estate is not about predicting the future with certainty. Instead, it is about using the best available information to make informed choices in the present. Whether someone is preparing to buy or sell, understanding how many homes have recently hit the market, what current home price trends indicate, and how quickly properties are selling helps set realistic expectations. With this knowledge, buyers and sellers position themselves for success, regardless of the direction the real estate market takes.

The insights Roethel shares in Understanding Local Real Estate Market Trends highlight why tracking housing market data, real estate inventory, and neighborhood trends is essential. This is according to Rhonda Roethel of America 1 Realty in Ogdensburg, New York, who emphasizes that homes for sale, pricing patterns, and market conditions inform better decisions in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation