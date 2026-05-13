RealtyAds Evolves Into A Connected Leasing System for Commercial Real Estate

Platform unifies visibility, engagement, and deal intelligence to support the full CRE leasing cycle.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyAds, the AI-native leasing platform built for CRE, announced the evolution of its platform into a connected leasing system — one designed to support the full leasing cycle, from capturing broker and tenant attention to enabling the timely action that closes deals.

The announcement reflects a meaningful shift in how RealtyAds operates. What began as an AI-native digital advertising platform has grown into an integrated system that connects three stages essential to modern leasing performance: Capture, Engage, and Convert.

Meeting the Demands of the Modern Leasing Cycle

Commercial real estate leasing has grown more competitive, more digital, and more complex. Prospects are better informed. Decision cycles are changing. And more of the process now unfolds before a broker is ever involved.

Many leasing teams still rely on fragmented tools that were never designed for how deals are evaluated today. The cost of that fragmentation is the loss of visibility into where demand is moving, which brokers are engaging, and where each opportunity sits in the cycle.

"The biggest shift in modern leasing isn't adding more tactics," said Trevor Marticke, Founder & President. "It's connecting them and measuring what they return. Leasing teams don't need more tools. They need a system where every stage builds on the last."

A System Built Around Three Stages

RealtyAds unifies the three stages that define leasing success:

Capture. RealtyAds builds the content foundation that makes every downstream stage more effective. AI informed by performance data across 12,500 campaigns surfaces insights on how to design content proven to capture attention in your market, then optimizes that content across photo, video, and creative formats to keep it effective over time.

Engage. Every leasing strategy needs to reach the right people, not the most. RealtyAds' AI-native digital advertising uses 700+ proprietary targeting parameters to position properties in front of the brokers and decision-makers who influence leasing outcomes, reaching 80% of brokers per market and 235 C-suite contacts per month. Budgets are continuously reallocated toward the highest-impact placements, keeping properties visible throughout the full deal cycle.

Convert. Property websites shouldn't function as static brochures. RealtyAds transforms them into active leasing environments, surfacing which firms and decision-makers are engaging, alerting brokers when high-value prospects visit, and delivering the context needed to initiate conversations at the right moment.

Built to Support the Professionals Who Close Deals

RealtyAds is designed around the reality that broker relationships, market judgment, and deal expertise remain central to every lease transaction. The platform surfaces intelligence that experienced leasing professionals act on, but it does not replace the judgment that closes deals.

"The best leasing teams already know how to build broker relationships and read market demand," said Marticke. "What they've been missing is a connected system that lets them see how a deal is progressing in real time and act on that visibility before the window closes. That's what this platform is built to do."

About RealtyAds

RealtyAds is an AI-native leasing platform built for commercial real estate. The platform connects visibility, engagement, and deal intelligence into a single system, helping asset managers, ownership groups, and leasing teams reach the right audience, understand prospect engagement, and enable broker action to move deals forward. Purpose-built for the CRE leasing cycle, RealtyAds is designed to improve leasing velocity, broker reach, and occupancy outcomes across institutional and Class A commercial portfolios.

For more information, visit realtyads.com or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Caitlin Adam

[email protected]

515.710.2825

SOURCE RealtyAds