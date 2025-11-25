RealtyAds Unveils New Insights on How AI Is Transforming Leasing Efficiency in Commercial Real Estate

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyAds, the AI-native digital advertising platform built specifically for commercial real estate, today announced the release of its latest industry report, "Filling the Gaps: Transforming Leasing Efficiency in CRE with Digital Marketing and AI."

The report explores how artificial intelligence, automation, and digital marketing are reshaping commercial leasing amid shifting vacancy rates, lengthening deal cycles, and the limits of traditional outreach. It provides actionable insights and real-world case studies demonstrating how modern strategies help CRE owners, brokers, and marketers increase visibility, improve engagement, and close deals faster.

"The right strategy today is digital-first, AI-enabled, and data-driven," said Trevor Marticke, Founder of RealtyAds. "This report shows how leading CRE teams are combining strong assets with advanced digital tools to build momentum in today's competitive market."

Leasing in Transition: Vacancy and Visibility Challenges

The report highlights current performance gaps across CRE:

Office vacancy: 18.8%

Industrial vacancy: 7.4%

Multifamily vacancy: 4.4%

These figures show the difference between high-quality assets and the audiences that should engage with them. Limited broker bandwidth, fragmented outreach, and outdated engagement tactics restrict exposure. Traditional methods reach only a fraction of brokers in any given market, despite brokers controlling over 90% of CRE deals.

Modern tenants also expect more. With 70% of the leasing journey completed before initial outreach and 88% of decision-makers researching online, digital visibility has become a competitive differentiator.

The Digital-First Advantage

Findings show that AI-driven, automated digital marketing strategies are no longer optional—they are essential. RealtyAds' platform enables CRE teams to connect listings with brokers and tenants most likely to transact, maintaining engagement across extended deal cycles.

Leasing teams using RealtyAds report:

5X greater broker engagement within 30 days

30% faster lease execution across key markets

18% increase in closed deals year-over-year

By combining AI optimization, audience targeting, and continuous engagement, RealtyAds ensures properties remain visible where decision-makers spend their time—on LinkedIn, Google, and industry platforms.

Proof in Action: Market-to-Market Case Studies

Industrial Case Study — Brooklyn, NY

When engagement stalled with a key tenant prospect, a national ownership group used an AI-driven leasing platform to sync with their CRM and re-engage decision-makers through targeted digital outreach. Within two months, the deal was revived and signed—demonstrating the impact of consistent, data-informed follow-up.

Office Case Study — San Francisco, CA

A leading brokerage team leveraged an AI-native advertising solution to track tenant interest and refine outreach based on real-time engagement insights. Over the course of four months, the team generated over 30 targeted touchpoints, maintained visibility with top prospects, and accelerated lease execution through data-driven decisions.

Metrics That Matter

To measure impact, the report introduces Full-Funnel Leasing Metrics:

Tenant Reach

The number of targeted tenants exposed to your listings and digital strategy. Across RealtyAds' top 15 markets, assets reach roughly 234 C-suite decision-makers per month, providing broader early-stage visibility.

Broker Reach

The share of relevant brokers actively engaging with listings. Clients typically see a 4.8× increase in broker engagement within the first month of activation.

Deals Found, Advanced, Closed (FAC)

A measurement framework tracking pipeline progression influenced by digital enablement. To date, RealtyAds has supported:



$5.56B Found $10.5B Advanced $1.49B Closed

These metrics give owners and leasing teams real visibility into every stage of the deal cycle, enabling sharper decision-making, stronger broker alignment, and more predictable leasing outcomes.

The Path Forward

As competition intensifies across office, industrial, and multifamily sectors, the gap between digital leaders and laggards will widen. The "Filling the Gaps" report underscores that AI and automation are foundational for efficient, high-performance leasing operations.

With RealtyAds, CRE teams can:

Maximize Exposure: Reach top brokers and tenants nationwide

Increase Engagement: Maintain consistent visibility across all stages of the leasing funnel

Accelerate Deal Flow: Turn awareness into action with AI-optimized outreach and measurement

Report Availability

Filling the Gaps: Transforming Leasing Efficiency in CRE with Digital Marketing and AI is now available for download at https://cwb12.share.hsforms.com/29R1VYxx4Q4ikraC1EEfFtw . The report includes detailed leasing benchmarks, case studies, engagement metrics, and a roadmap for integrating AI and automation into modern leasing strategies.

About RealtyAds

RealtyAds is an AI-native platform designed for commercial real estate. Founded by CRE professionals with firsthand leasing experience, RealtyAds delivers proprietary market intelligence, real-time budget optimization, and sustained prospect engagement across the entire deal cycle. The platform serves clients in 10 countries and 125 markets, helping CRE professionals find, advance, and close more deals. RealtyAds is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, maintaining the highest security standards in the industry.

