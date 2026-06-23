Rebecca Carangelo and Diana Rothfuss Appointed to the Identity Theft Resource Center's Board of Directors

Rebecca Carangelo is a Director in Banking Fraud at American Express; Diana Rothfuss is Director of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Carangelo of American Express and Diana Rothfuss of SAS have been elected to the Identity Theft Resource Center® Board of Directors. The ITRC is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud.

Rebecca Carangelo and Diana Rothfuss join the ITRC Board of Directors after the expiration of Clarissa Carnero and Brooke Huckabee’s terms.

Carangelo is a Director in Banking Fraud at American Express, where she leads global teams focused on fraud prevention strategies and operational processes that help customers feel safe and protected from fraud and identity theft. Rothfuss is Director of Global Strategy and Innovation for Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS, where she leads a team advancing trustworthy artificial intelligence to help financial services firms combat increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven threats.

"Identity theft isn't slowing down, and neither are we," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Welcoming Rebecca Carangelo and Diana Rothfuss to our Governing Board signals exactly the kind of momentum we're building. Rebecca's expertise in fraud prevention and Diana's command of AI-driven risk aren't just résumé lines. They're force multipliers for millions of people who deserve to own their own identities. This is the work, and we're looking for partners who want to be part of it. I'd love to have that conversation."

Carangelo has more than 25 years of experience and has built and led emerging fraud-prevention teams during that time. For nearly two decades, Rothfuss has worked with financial industry leaders and analysts to keep organizations ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud threats, helping protect consumers.

Carangelo and Rothfuss join the ITRC Board of Directors after the expiration of Clarissa Carnero and Brooke Huckabee's terms. The ITRC team and Board Directors thank them both for their dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization. Kimberly Sutherland takes over Huckabee's role as Secretary.

To see a complete list of the ITRC's Board of Directors, click here. To view the ITRC's Board of Advisors, click here.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® is a national nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hearing impaired and blind/vision impaired communities.

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center