Identity Theft Resource Center 2026 Trends in Identity Report: Crimes Become "Multi-Layered" as Hacked Devices Overtake Scams for Working-Age Adults

The ITRC reports that one in four identity crime victims manage multiple incidents; recovery system fails those with greatest financial harm

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center®, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud, released its fifth annual Trends in Identity Report, which reveals a fundamental shift in the identity crime landscape. The 2026 Trends in Identity Report examines identity concerns reported by victims of identity theft, fraud and scams, as well as by individuals seeking prevention advice. It is supported by the ITRC's Alliance for Identity Resilience.

The 2026 Trends in Identity Report examines identity concerns reported by victims of identity theft, fraud and scams, as well as by individuals seeking prevention advice. According to the ITRC’s 2026 Trends in Identity Report, identity crimes have evolved from isolated events into "multi-layered" crises, with 25.6 percent of victims now managing two or more concurrent incidents, up from 23.5 percent the previous year.

In the report, the ITRC outlines the identity crimes reported to the ITRC from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026, and how criminals convinced people to willingly share information, as well as how stolen information was used to open new accounts.

According to the ITRC's 2026 Trends in Identity Report, identity crimes have evolved from isolated events into "multi-layered" crises, with 25.6 percent of victims now managing two or more concurrent incidents, up from 23.5 percent the previous year. The report, grounded in the experiences of more than 6,000 individuals, highlights a milestone in compromise methods: for the first time, unauthorized device access has surpassed scams as the primary threat for adults aged 35–64.

Download the ITRC's 2026 Trends in Identity Report

"Identity crimes are no longer isolated, single events," said Mona Terry, Chief Operating & Programs Officer for the Identity Theft Resource Center. "They are becoming increasingly complex. It is not just about the number of crimes, but also the pattern they follow. A single compromise can trigger a chain reaction that spreads across multiple accounts and institutions, making it much harder for people to recover."

Key Findings in the 2026 Trends in Identity Report Include:

Unauthorized access to computers and mobile devices increased by 78 percent year-over-year from 15.3 percent of all identity compromises to 27.2 percent of all compromises. Over the same period, scams involving the sharing of personal information declined from 43.1 percent to 36.1 percent of compromises.

year-over-year from of all identity compromises to of all compromises. Over the same period, scams involving the sharing of personal information of compromises. While 53 percent of victims with no financial loss reported a resolution, only nine (9) percent of those with any financial impact were able to resolve their cases. Among those who experienced three or more financial impacts, zero (0) percent reported a resolution.

of victims with no financial loss reported a resolution, only of those with any financial impact were able to resolve their cases. Among those who experienced three or more financial impacts, reported a resolution. Fraudulent employment is now the most common crime against minors, accounting for 40 percent of misuse cases for children and dependents.

of misuse cases for children and dependents. Attempted misuse cases caught by financial institutions rose by 26.8 percent, suggesting that while automated fraud detection is improving for credit accounts, systems for employment and government benefits are lagging.

The ITRC also reported the following:

Account-problems scams are the highest-volume scam type ; 74 percent of victims shared high-value personally identifiable information (PII), the highest rate of any scam category. Job and employment scams were the second most common and the most intensive in terms of information harvested.

; shared high-value personally identifiable information (PII), the highest rate of any scam category. Job and employment scams were the and the most intensive in terms of information harvested. Of the attempted misuse cases reported to the ITRC, 62.1 percent involved new account applications, and 37.9 percent involved attempted account takeovers. Credit cards accounted for 41 percent of all attempted misuse by account type, followed by checking accounts at 17.7 percent and personal loans at eight-point-five (8.5) percent .

involved new account applications, and involved attempted account takeovers. Credit cards accounted for of all attempted misuse by account type, followed by checking accounts at and personal loans at . Colorado residents reported the highest rate of multi-layered incidents (49 percent), while Illinois saw nearly triple the national average for fraudulent employment.

"Every finding in the 2026 Trends in Identity Report comes from the experiences of people who turned to the ITRC for help," Terry said. "We hear from so many victims who feel overwhelmed and have nowhere else to turn for support. That is exactly why we do this work. We provide the expert, one-on-one assistance people need to find a clear path forward at no cost."

Consumers and victims can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by texting or calling 888.400.5530 or visiting www.idtheftcenter.org to live chat.

2026 Trends in Identity Report Methodology

All data in the 2026 Trends in Identity Report is based on individuals who contacted the ITRC between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. During this period, the ITRC received 9,253 cases from 6,188 unique individuals. Contacts were received by phone, chat, email, text-to-chat, web form and letter.

This data reflects the experiences of individuals who chose to contact the ITRC. It is not a random sample of all identity crime victims and should not be interpreted as a measure of identity crime prevalence in the United States. The individuals in our data found the ITRC through referral partners, online searches, government agencies, financial institutions and other channels. Their experiences may differ from those of individuals who did not contact the ITRC or who sought assistance elsewhere.

See the Methodology section inside the report for more information.

About the Alliance for Identity Resilience

The Alliance for Identity Resilience was established as an advisory board by the Identity Theft Resource Center. The advisory board operates within the framework of the ITRC's mission to empower individuals and businesses through education, support and innovative strategies. The primary purpose of AIR is to advise the ITRC on matters related to identity crime. The board serves as a consultative body to foster collaborative discussions, advance thought leadership and advocacy, identify emerging challenges, offer guidance on projects and initiatives, facilitate industry collaboration, and propose holistic solutions to enhance identity protection and victim recovery services.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® is a national nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hearing impaired and blind/vision impaired communities.

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center