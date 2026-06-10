Recall Masters Expands Live-Agent Customer Engagement Capabilities Through Acquisition of Smart Contact

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Masters, a leader in automotive recall management and retention solutions, today announced the acquisition of Smart Contact, a Daytona Beach-based call center operation specializing in overflow and after-hours customer engagement for dealership service departments.

As dealerships continue to navigate staffing shortages, rising customer expectations, and increasingly overloaded service departments, the need for reliable live-agent customer engagement continues to grow. The acquisition of Smart Contact further expands Recall Masters' CallCapture solution with additional live-agent overflow and after-hours customer engagement capabilities designed to improve responsiveness during peak demand periods and weekends.

Industry data shows that 80% of callers sent to voicemail do not leave a message, creating significant missed revenue opportunities for dealerships. Recall Masters estimates the average dealership misses approximately eight service appointment calls per day, making reliable live customer response more important than ever.

"Dealerships are under growing pressure to respond faster, manage higher call volumes, and deliver a better customer experience despite ongoing staffing challenges," said Christopher Miller, Founder and Chairman of Recall Masters. "By expanding our live-agent support capabilities, we're able to help dealers stay connected with customers, capture more service opportunities, and create a more consistent service experience."

The expanded capabilities support dealership service operations by:

Managing overflow inbound customer calls

Supporting after-hours appointment and recall inquiries

Improving customer response times

Increasing service lane efficiency

Helping dealers capture missed recall and service revenue opportunities

Providing additional customer communication coverage during peak hours

The acquisition reflects Recall Masters' broader focus on helping dealerships better manage the operational challenges tied to customer communication, appointment scheduling, recall completion, and service revenue performance.

About Recall Masters

Recall Masters is a leading automotive technology company helping dealerships, dealer groups, OEMs, and fleet operators identify open recalls, reach affected vehicle owners, and drive recall completion. Through its data-driven recall intelligence, customer communications, and fixed-operations solutions, Recall Masters helps automotive organizations improve safety, increase service revenue, strengthen customer retention, and convert open recalls into measurable operational opportunities. The company's platform supports millions of VIN-level recall communications annually and is focused on helping the automotive industry close the gap between recall awareness and recall action. For more information, visit www.recallmasters.com, call 888.651.4480, or email [email protected].

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SOURCE Recall Masters