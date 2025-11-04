Recall Masters Appoints Phil Huff as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Masters, a leader in automotive recall management and retention solutions, has appointed Phil Huff as President. Huff brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across high-growth B2B SaaS, private equity, and technology-enabled services, with a proven record of scaling companies and driving successful exits.

Throughout his career, Huff has guided organizations through pivotal growth periods and successful acquisitions. While at eLynx, he led the company through a period of exponential growth as their CEO, culminating in its acquisition by Black Knight. As President and CEO of Platinum Data Solutions, Huff spearheaded a tenfold increase in revenue, leading to its acquisition by CoreLogic.

Earlier in his career, he served as a Venture Partner at CincyTech, advising emerging SaaS and data-driven tech startups on growth, capital strategy, and go-to-market execution.

"Recall Masters has built its reputation helping automakers and dealers protect drivers while driving customer retention and engagement," said Phil Huff, President of Recall Masters. "I'm excited to build on that foundation, using our data intelligence and operational excellence to strengthen customer relationships and extend the company's impact across the automotive service lifecycle."

As President, Huff will work closely with the executive leadership team to guide strategic initiatives, expand market reach, and accelerate innovation across the company's data and engagement solutions. His appointment marks a key step in Recall Masters' long-term growth strategy.

"Phil brings a rare mix of strategic vision, hands-on leadership, and people-first management," said Christopher Miller, Founder and Chairman of Recall Masters. "He's scaled technology companies, built strong teams, and driven measurable results. We're excited to welcome him as we continue expanding our role in helping dealerships and manufacturers strengthen customer relationships through data-driven engagement."

Recall Masters is a data and marketing company, helping dealerships drive customer engagement, retention, and revenue. As the leading provider of recall management and retention solutions, the company helps automakers and dealerships expedite repairs, re-engage customers, and drive service revenue. By combining verified owner intelligence, proactive recall outreach, multi-channel marketing, and integrated campaign execution, Recall Masters enables dealerships to increase service retention, grow customer-pay revenue, and protect brand trust. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.recallmasters.com, call 888.651.4480, or email [email protected].

