Reconciliation Bill Will Ensure Immigration Enforcement Continues but Statutory Changes are Still Needed to Prevent Future Illegal Immigration Crises, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) congratulates the Senate and House leadership for passing a reconciliation package that prevents immigration enforcement from being held hostage to the demands of anti-borders Democrats. The $70 billion included in the bill will ensure that both border security and interior immigration enforcement will be adequately funded through the remainder of the Trump administration.

"After four years of ruinous border and immigration chaos under the Biden administration, the American people opted for sanity, security and safety," commented Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of FAIR. "Pushed by the radical fringe of their party, congressional Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security for three months, making demands that would have effectively halted the administration's efforts to remove the millions of people who are in the country illegally.

"While vigorous immigration enforcement will now continue, at least through January 20, 2029, statutory reforms are needed to prevent future administrations from undermining national security and the interests of the American people the way the Biden administration did," Wilcox continued. "In 2023, the House passed H.R. 2, a bill that would have achieved many of those goals by closing loopholes that enabled millions of illegal aliens to enter the country under President Biden, but the Senate refused to consider it. With Republicans now in control of that chamber, and a president who is prepared to sign such a bill, we call on Congress to put an updated version of that bill on his desk before the end of the 119th Congress."

H.R. 2 would prevent people from abusing our asylum system to gain entry to the country by raising the bar for making a credible fear claim. The bill would also block future administrations from mass release of illegal aliens into the country, as they pursue dubious claims to remain here. Additionally, it would end the abuse of humanitarian parole under which the Biden administration allowed millions of inadmissible aliens to enter the country and made them eligible for work authorization and other benefits.

"Passage of this reconciliation bill is a huge victory for the American people and the public interest, but it's a short-term one. With $70 billion to work with, the Trump administration can continue its efforts to deport the millions of illegal aliens still in the country. Passing H.R. 2 would mean that, in the long-term, large amounts of money dedicated to the removal of people who should not be here will not be necessary, because they will be prevented from entering in the first place," Wilcox concluded.

To schedule an interview with one of FAIR's spokespersons, please contact Hayley Hill at [email protected].

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)