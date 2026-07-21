House Judiciary Committee Passes Bill that Would Prevent Future Immigration Crises: Swift Action Needed by Full House, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the House Judiciary Committee passed an updated version of H.R. 2, the landmark border security bill from last congressional session. The bill now awaits consideration by the full House of Representatives. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) urges Speaker Mike Johnson to schedule a final floor vote as soon as possible.

The Secure Border Act systematically closes the loopholes that allowed the Biden administration to unleash the largest and most damaging wave of illegal immigration in American history. Enactment of this legislation would prevent future anti-borders administrations from shirking their responsibilities to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws; asserting unlimited discretion to parole inadmissible aliens to enter the country; or releasing millions of illegal aliens into the country, rather than detaining them or returning them to the country from which they entered.

"We congratulate the Judiciary Committee for its swift action on this critical legislation," said Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of FAIR. "Ending border chaos and rampant illegal immigration was a key reason that Republicans regained control of the White House and both chambers of Congress in the last election. The clock is ticking on the 119th Congress, and Republicans only have a short time to deliver on the promises they made to voters in 2024, before the midterms.

"Right now, our immigration laws are being enforced in the interests of the American people. As the last administration demonstrated, enforcement of those laws is not guaranteed unless Congress acts to prevent similar abuse in the future. Now is the time for decisive action in the House, where this bill can be passed with a simple majority vote, and an opportunity for Senate Majority Leader John Thune to put every member of that body on record before voters go to the polls in the fall," Wilcox concluded.

Hayley Hill, [email protected] 202-328-7004

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)