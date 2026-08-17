Reconext and Verifone Celebrate Nearly Five Years of Boring Days in Payment Terminal Logistics

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Pagenkopp has a simple test for whether the day went well.

"Operationally, a great day is boring," says the Senior Vice President of Operational Services at Verifone in Reconext's latest case study video. "It means that we have had no issues, we're fulfilling customer demand, we are meeting our efficiency output, all with 100% quality."

That bar is harder to clear than it sounds.

Pagenkopp joined Verifone as the company was transitioning its terminal operations into Reconext's facility in Dallas, Texas, and he describes the starting point plainly: complex and cumbersome.

Verifone manages a wide variety of SKUs and platforms, and order volumes swing sharply, often starting low at the beginning of a quarter and climbing fast toward the end. No two orders look alike, and each device has to be prepared correctly for a specific customer before it leaves the building.

Consolidation, Under One Roof

What Verifone needed was scale without added friction.

"What we were looking to solve was how to fulfill our customers' needs and requirements at scale," Pagenkopp says. "Our partnership and supply chain flow with Reconext allows us to do that."

Consolidating repair, configuration, and fulfillment at a single Dallas facility does much of that work. Terminals across every Verifone model come in, get repaired under one roof, and return to clients quickly enough to keep merchant downtime short, the piece Pagenkopp points to as mattering most.

Direct-to-merchant shipping extends that logic further upstream. Before a terminal leaves Reconext, the team loads the correct software, matches the configuration to the customer's setup, packs the right accessories, and ships the unit straight to the store. The device is already prepared when the box arrives, cutting out a layer of handling.

Underneath it all, Reconext brings automation expertise from its broader network into the program.

"Automation and workflow is a journey that begins with how we collect, correlate, synthesize, and convey incredibly valuable information to the ecosystem that we're a part of," says Shahriyar, CEO of Reconext.

The goal, as he frames it, is bringing what happens in the physical world together with what happens in the digital one, so the two sides of the operation move as one instead of separately.

Where Failure Isn't an Option

Payment terminals concentrate risk in a way few product categories do. Hardware, software, security, deployment, and logistics all have to work at once, and if any single element fails, the entire value proposition can fail with it.

That's why the Dallas operation is built around protocol: it runs to strict payment-security requirements, including PCI PIN, with quality and accuracy checked at each stage rather than inspected at the end, letting Reconext keep Verifone operating securely while managing cost and efficiency.

The Part That Doesn't Show Up on a Scorecard

The metrics describe the outcome, but Pagenkopp keeps returning to the relationship that produces it.

"It's really a teamwork all the way around," he says, describing a culture where both teams put egos and titles aside to focus on getting things done. When priorities shift, the teams don't wait on a long email chain; they bring the right people together immediately.

Pagenkopp names trust, reliability, and honesty as the foundation. He's candid that honesty includes conversations neither side particularly enjoys, but they keep the partnership moving toward the right outcome.

"I look forward to the continuous improvement between our two companies," he says. Which, if the program keeps working the way it's designed to, should add up to a long run of boring days.

Media Contact: Chaim Sash, [email protected]

SOURCE Reconext