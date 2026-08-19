Reconview Announces Sparix Ai: A Resilient Hybrid Cloud VMS Built for Mobile Surveillance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconview today announced the launch of Sparix Ai, a next-generation hybrid cloud Video Management System (VMS) purpose-built for mobile surveillance trailers, remote sites, and complex multi-site operations.

Traditional VMS platforms force security teams into a compromise: record locally and lose real-time visibility, or stream to the cloud and risk losing critical footage when cellular networks drop. Sparix Ai eliminates this trade-off by recording continuously at the edge while automatically synchronizing with the cloud, delivering low-latency live views and zero footage loss, even over unstable connections.

"Security teams operating in the field shouldn't have to choose between real-time visibility and recorded reliability," said Miller Anyogu, co-founder of Reconview. "Sparix Ai bridges that gap. By combining continuous edge recording with instant cloud recovery and on-device AI, we ensure critical evidence is never lost, no matter how remote the location."

Designed to integrate seamlessly with both Reconview camera trailers and third-party hardware, Sparix Ai centralizes multi-site security into a single browser-based console and mobile app.

Key Platform Capabilities:

Zero Footage Loss: Continuous edge recording automatically syncs with the cloud immediately following a network outage.

Continuous edge recording automatically syncs with the cloud immediately following a network outage. Low-Latency Live Streaming: Real-time visibility with stream latencies of less than 2 seconds under standard conditions.

Real-time visibility with stream latencies of less than 2 seconds under standard conditions. On-Device AI: Built-in detection for people, vehicles, animals, and license plates to surface critical events instantly.

Built-in detection for people, vehicles, animals, and license plates to surface critical events instantly. Built-in Incident Workflows: Streamlined path from detection to resolution with integrated ticketing, clip sharing, and audit logging.

Streamlined path from detection to resolution with integrated ticketing, clip sharing, and audit logging. Enterprise Control: Unified dashboard monitoring, custom camera layouts, active device metrics, and complete data ownership.

To learn more or schedule a product demonstration, visit www.reconview.com/sparix-ai

About Reconview

Reconview provides advanced mobile surveillance technology and cloud-based video management platforms designed to protect critical assets in complex, remote, and mobile environments. Reconview is trusted by law enforcement, municipalities, educational institutions, and commercial enterprises to deliver rugged, autonomous, and intelligent security that is ready at a moment's notice. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Reconview products are proudly made in the USA.

Media Contact:

Bob Gerardi

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833 732-6600

SOURCE Reconview LLC