Record 811 Participation Helps Drive Lowest Infrastructure Damage Rate on Record Across SoCalGas Service Territory

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), is recognizing National 811 Day by celebrating a record-low infrastructure damage rate and encouraging Californians to continue the safe-digging practices that are helping prevent damage to critical underground utility infrastructure.

In 2025, more than 1.1 million Californians called 811 to locate and mark underground utility lines across SoCalGas's service territory, a 6% increase from the previous year and one of the highest levels of participation on record.

As calls to the 811 program continue to grow, SoCalGas achieved its lowest damage rate on record, demonstrating the impact safe digging practices can have on protecting communities, workers and essential utility services.

The increase in 811 participation coincides with a 32% reduction in dig-in incidents since 2019, underscoring the effectiveness of public awareness efforts, safe excavation practices and collaboration among homeowners, contractors, local agencies and utilities.

The sustained increase in 811 requests also reflects the ongoing operational work required to locate and mark underground infrastructure across a large and active service territory, reinforcing the importance of continued public awareness, field response and damage prevention programs.

"The record calls we're seeing to the 811 program is making a real difference," said Cedric Williams, chief safety officer at SoCalGas. "More people are taking the simple step of contacting 811 before digging, and the result is fewer damages to underground infrastructure and safer communities. National 811 Day is an opportunity to celebrate that progress while reminding everyone that every dig-in is preventable."

While approximately 2,400 dig-in incidents were recorded in 2025, the company achieved its lowest damage rate on record despite continued excavation activity throughout the region, highlighting the positive impact of increased awareness and use of the 811 program.

Despite this progress, nearly 60% of dig-in incidents in 2025 occurred because 811 was not called before excavation began, highlighting one of the most preventable causes of infrastructure damage. Data consistently show that contacting 811 before digging dramatically reduces the likelihood of damaging underground utilities.

Additionally, approximately 70% of dig-in incidents occurred on private property, reinforcing the importance of homeowners calling 811 before starting common projects such as planting trees, installing fences, landscaping or building decks.

National 811 Day, observed annually on Aug. 11, serves as a reminder to contact 811 at least two business days before digging, excluding the day of notification. After a request is submitted, utility operators will mark the approximate location of underground utility lines, helping prevent injuries, property damage, service disruptions and costly repairs.

The company's progress in damage prevention reflects its broader commitment to safety and operational excellence and the responsible management of critical energy infrastructure across Southern California.

Whether planting trees, installing fences, building decks, landscaping or undertaking larger construction projects, SoCalGas encourages everyone to make calling 811 their first step before breaking ground.

Know Before You Dig

Before starting any digging project:

Contact 811 or submit a request online.

Wait for underground utility lines to be marked.

Confirm all utility operators have responded.

Dig carefully around marked utility lines.

For more information about safe digging practices, visit socalgas.com/811.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility growth business. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

Message Funded by Shareholders.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company