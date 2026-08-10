SoCalGas Introduces Updated Employee Uniforms to Improve Safety

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LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), today announced the rollout of updated employee uniforms designed to support customers' identification of SoCalGas employees working in their communities while also enhancing employee safety and performance in the field.

The updated uniforms feature prominent company branding, embroidered employee first names and lightweight flame-resistant materials, providing customers with additional visual cues to recognize SoCalGas employees when work is being performed at homes and businesses.

"Our employees perform critical work every day to help safely deliver service to millions of customers across Southern California," said Rodger Schwecke, interim president of SoCalGas. "These updated uniforms provide enhanced safety features and functionality that support employees in the field, while also helping customers in identifying SoCalGas employees serving their communities. It's an investment in our workforce that supports safe, reliable service for our customers."

Customers will notice employee first names embroidered on shirts and coveralls, along with company-issued photo identification badges and marked SoCalGas vehicles. Together, these features provide multiple ways for customers to identify SoCalGas employees conducting inspections, maintenance, construction work, emergency response activities and other service-related work throughout the company's service territory. Customers who have questions about a worker's identity may also ask to see a company-issued photo identification badge.

The updated uniforms also incorporate lightweight flame-resistant technology that provides an additional layer of protection while supporting mobility and comfort for employees working in a variety of field conditions. The uniforms were selected following employee feedback and evaluation of operational needs and are designed to support employees working in a variety of field conditions across the company's service territory.

One of the most visible changes is a transition from the traditional blue uniforms to a modern gray design featuring updated company identification. The uniform program also includes expanded sizing options and improved garment fits to accommodate a diverse workforce and support employees across a variety of job functions and work environments.

By improving visibility and making it easier for customers to identify employees in the field, the updated uniforms support SoCalGas' ongoing commitment to customer safety, trust and service while helping employees perform their work safely and effectively.

The updated uniforms will be phased into service across SoCalGas' service territory beginning August 2026.

For more information about employee identification and safety practices, visit socalgas.com/recognize.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility growth business. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

Message funded by shareholders.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company