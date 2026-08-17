Record enrollment propels Florida Poly into new era of growth

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University soared into the 2026-27 academic year on Monday, Aug. 17, welcoming a record enrollment of 2,342 students. The milestone represents a remarkable 35% increase in total student enrollment over the last two years, up from over 1,900 students in 2025 and more than 1,700 in 2024, further solidifying Florida Poly's reputation as a premier destination for high-demand STEM education.

Florida Poly is the state's only all-STEM public university.

Florida Polytechnic University began the 2026-27 academic year on Monday, Aug. 17, with a record-breaking enrollment of more than 2,300 students.

The growing student body includes about 1,035 new students, about 740 of which are in college for the first time. Others include new graduate and transfer students and the University's first cohort of student-athletes. The continued enrollment growth brings Florida Poly closer to its goal of reaching 3,000 students by 2030.

"Florida Poly's strong growth demonstrates that students and families recognize the extraordinary opportunities available at this university," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly's president. "This momentum is propelling Florida Poly into an exciting new chapter of progress and possibility, without compromising the academic rigor, quality and excellence that define our institution. We are building a university for Florida's future, expanding industry-aligned programs, attracting exceptional faculty and preparing the talented graduates who will drive the state's high-tech economy."

The University's incoming class reflects Florida Poly's growing reach. Among first-year students, 91% are from Florida, while 7.7% come from 24 other U.S. states, including New York, Colorado, Maine and Washington. International students are joining the University from Italy, Bolivia, Cameroon and the United Kingdom.

"Seeing so many new students on campus brings an incredible energy to the start of the year," said Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications. "The demand for a first-rate Florida Poly education has never been higher. As we look to build new campus housing and expand our dining spaces, we remain focused on supporting our local communities while welcoming bright students from across the country and around the world."

To support its growing student body, Florida Poly has strengthened academic capacity, welcoming 32 new faculty members to campus this fall. Additionally, the University increased its lineup of degree options by introducing new bachelor's degree programs in aerospace engineering and biomedical sciences.

The biomedical sciences program features a highly anticipated, accelerated six-year BS/DO pathway in partnership with the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM), offering qualified students a streamlined route to earning a medical degree.

"Our academic growth is driven by a clear understanding of where Florida's workforce is headed and how Florida Poly can help meet those needs," said Dr. Brad Thiessen, the University's provost. "By developing more programs in emerging fields and bringing outstanding faculty into our classrooms and labs, we are creating new opportunities for students while strengthening the rigorous, hands-on academic experience that is central to a Florida Poly education."

The influx of students has driven record demand for on-campus living. Florida Poly opened its third residential building in 2024, and its on-campus housing has already reached capacity. The University expects to begin work soon on a fourth residence hall, which will feature a 600-seat dining hall.

Beyond housing, Florida Poly is investing in new campus infrastructure designed to support students throughout their college journey. The 138,400-square-foot Student Achievement Center (StAC) is on track to begin construction soon and open in Fall 2028. Once completed, the major campus hub will centralize student resources, academic support services and collaborative spaces.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University