Record Your Passion: TORRAS Partners with Portugal Football for the Season Ahead

NEW YORK, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Portugal will begin a World Cup journey with special significance. After missing the last World Cup hosted in the United States back in 1994, this storied national team now has the chance to create a new chapter on American soil, one that could become a defining moment in Portugal's football history. And for this exciting stage, preparation is about more than training alone. Beyond the usual partnerships in kits and performance gear, Portugal has teamed up with innovative technology brand TORRAS, bringing it on as a partner to document the journey and help capture the moments that shape it.

Recently, the Portugal national football team and rising consumer electronics brand TORRAS unveiled a new collaboration titled "Record Your Passion." At the heart of the partnership is TORRAS' innovative Ostand Case, inspired by a habit that has become increasingly common in the everyday lives of athletes and sports enthusiasts: using their phones to capture the ordinary moments of training and competition. Unlike many sports brands that focus on match-day intensity and immediate results, TORRAS recognized that progress is rarely visible in a single day. It is through the steady act of recording those everyday moments that many athletes begin to see their growth, build deeper confidence, and strengthen their passion for sports.

In many ways, the partnership speaks directly to the long-standing spirit of Portuguese football. Instead of celebrating talent, instinct, or individual heroics alone, it points to something many Portuguese players — Cristiano Ronaldo among them — have come to represent over the years: a grounded willingness to face reality, and to pursue greatness through relentless focus, discipline, and daily commitment. The real effort and sacrifice they make, both in training and life, often resonate more deeply with fans and the public than the final result itself. That is exactly why it matters to capture the moments behind the scenes.

To empower the passion that carry through every moment, TORRAS is also releasing a limited-edition Portugal national team Q3 AIR Ostand case, honoring the dedication and courage that defines Portuguese football through the whole visual design. Drawing inspiration from the team's new kit, the case features a red, green, and gold palette, while the wavy texture reflects Portugal's enduring maritime spirit and legacy of adventure. The case's signature airbag structure is further elevated with the iconic Quinas crest and football-inspired graphics.

Beyond its design and strong protection, the innovative magnetic stand is what makes the TORRAS Ostand case an ideal companion for documenting and sharing everyday training moments. With 180-degree flip, 360-degree rotation, and a secure magnetic hold, this magnetic stand gives athletes an effortless and hands-free way to capture their routines in almost any setting. The phone can be placed steadily on a flat court, attached to nearby fixtures, or mounted on gym equipment, all without bulky filming gear or interrupting the flow of training. The limited-edition case is now available at [https://bit.ly/40TcAWJ].

Recording is not only for athletes, it is also for everyone. For football fans, what could feel more natural than carrying a football-inspired Ostand case into the energy of the game? Whether watching a match or sharing experience with friends, anyone with their phone and Ostand case can capture their own football moments. After all, the chance to take part in, connect with, and share in a global event is itself a moment worth remembering.

Throughout the World Cup season, TORRAS will introduce a series of football-themed activities, bringing fans and sports enthusiasts together to take part in, share, and record the moments of passion that define this global event.

About TORRAS

TORRAS is a global consumer technology brand focused on designing innovative, high-performance mobile accessories that enhance everyday life. Known for its user-centric approach and premium design, TORRAS continues to deliver products that combine functionality, style, and reliability for modern consumers worldwide.

SOURCE TORRAS Global