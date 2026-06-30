Recovery Centers of America Expands Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program Beyond its Brick-and-Mortar Footprint

National addiction treatment provider launches virtual-only programming in states where it has no physical presence, starting with Idaho

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment, announced today the expansion of its virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) into states where the organization has no brick-and-mortar facilities. Idaho is the first state RCA is accepting new patients, with Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming to follow, and additional states planned beyond that.

The expansion marks a significant evolution in how RCA delivers care. The organization already offers virtual IOP alongside in-person treatment at its physical locations. Now, for the first time, patients in states without an RCA facility can access the same clinically rigorous programming — entirely online, from the comfort, privacy, and convenience of home.

"Addiction doesn't pause for geography, and neither should treatment," said Brett Cohen, CEO of Recovery Centers of America. "This expansion is about reaching people where they are and meeting the needs of those who can't access in-person treatment."

Virtual IOP provides structured, personalized treatment through a combination of group therapy, individual counseling, and skill-building workshops. All programming takes place on HIPAA-compliant, encrypted platforms and is grounded in evidence-based clinical methods, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, and dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health disorders.

The program is designed for adults who need structured follow-up care after completing residential or detox treatment, as well as those seeking to address substance use concerns before they escalate. Patients who face scheduling conflicts with in-person care, or who prefer the discretion of home-based treatment, are also strong candidates for the program. Family services, including educational sessions and guided conversations, are integrated into RCA's system of care.

RCA accepts more than 80 major insurance plans and offers self-pay options with interest-free payment plans. Confidential, no-cost insurance verification is available, and admissions staff are available 24/7.

To learn more about the virtual IOP program, please visit recoverycentersofamerica.com/virtual.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time. RCA's evidence-based care approach features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services operating across the United States. These addiction and mental health treatment programs are designed to support lasting recovery and lifelong healing. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most major insurances, and provides transportation, intervention, family support services, and an active alumni association. RCA is proud to have its network recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 888-641-3981 or visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America